The 2025–26 Champions League league phase is entering its climax, but despite every team still having at least one more game to play, there are sides who have already been eliminated from Europe’s most prestigious club competition.

All 36 teams competing in the Champions League entered 2026 still with a mathematical chance of qualifying to the knockout rounds. Still, as league phase action resumed following the winter break, some teams were unable to correct course and earned the dishonorable feat of becoming the first eliminated sides in the tournament.

With 24 of the 36 teams advancing past the league phase, there are teams that have already secured their place in the upcoming knockout rounds. Instead of fighting to avoid eliminations, these clubs are aiming for a top eight finish.

Given the amount of teams that advance, those eliminated in the opening round of the Champions League will feel frustrated not to have been able to secure a couple of results that would’ve sufficed to make it through. Getting eliminated with games still left to play, however, is an even more disappointing feat.

Here are the teams that have been eliminated from the 2025–26 Champions League during Gameweek 7.

Every Team Eliminated From The 2025–26 Champions League

Villarreal have hugely underperformed in the 2025–26 Champions League. | Omar Arnau/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Despite trailing only Barcelona and Real Madrid in La Liga, Villarreal have been a major disappointment in the Champions League this term and were eliminated by the similarly struggling Ajax, losing 2–1 in a win-or-go-home clash in Gameweek 7.

Marcelino García’s side were unable to replicate its domestic form in Europe, with a 2–2 draw vs. Juventus accounting for their only point of the league phase so far. It’s a massive failure from one of the top teams in La Liga, yet they weren’t the first team to be eliminated from the competition.

Champions League debutants Kairat Almaty became the first casualty of the 2025–26 campaign. The Kazakhstani outfit will be happy to have participated in the competition for the first time ever in club history, but after managing just one point, their elimination was confirmed in their 4–1 defeat against Club Brugge.

Still, it was a record-setting Champions League debut for the Asian side, who made the longest journey in competition history when they travelled three time zones and around 4,300 miles (6,900km) to face Sporting CP in their competition debut.

Club Stage Eliminated Kairat Almaty League Phase Villarreal League Phase

2025–26 Champions League Table: League Phase Standings

Arsenal have a perfect Champions League record through seven games. | Franco Arland/Getty Images

Position Club Points Games Played 1. Arsenal 21 7 2. Real Madrid 15 7 3. Bayern Munich 15 6 4. Tottenham Hotspur 14 7 5. Paris Saint-Germain 13 7 6. Sporting CP 13 7 7. Manchester City 13 7 8. Atalanta 13 6 9. Inter Milan 12 7 10. Atlético Madrid 12 6 11. Liverpool 12 6 12. Borussia Dortmund 11 7 13. Newcastle United 10 6 14. Chelsea 10 6 15. Barcelona 10 6 16. Marseille 9 6 17. Juventus 9 6 18. Galatasaray 9 6 19. Bayer Leverkusen 9 7 20. Monaco 9 7 21. PSV Eindhoven 8 6 22. Olympiacos 8 7 23. Napoli 8 7 24. Copenhagen 8 7 25. Qarabağ 7 6 26. Club Brugge 7 7 27. Bodø/Glimt 6 7 28. Benfica 6 6 29. Pafos 6 6 30. Union Saint-Gilloise 6 6 31. Ajax 6 7 32. Athletic Club 5 6 33. Eintracht Frankfurt 4 6 34. Slavia Prague 3 6 35. Villarreal 1 7 36. Kairat Almaty 1 7

READ THE LATEST CHAMPIONS LEAGUE NEWS, PREVIEWS AND PLAYER RATINGS