Real Madrid Player Ratings vs. Monaco: Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior Silence Hecklers

Real Madrid ran riot at the Bernabéu on Tuesday evening, securing a 6–1 victory over Monaco to notch their first Champions League win under Álvaro Arbeloa.

The Spanish giants were simply unstoppable over the course of 90 minutes. Kylian Mbappé struck first to punish his former club with a first-half brace. Then, Franco Mastantuono and an own goal from Monaco defender Thilo Kehrer upped the scoreline to 4–0 by the 55th minute.

Vinicius Junior, who set up three of those four goals was the next player to get on the scoresheet, before Jude Bellingham followed suit, giving the home crowd almost nothing to complain about— apart from Jordan Teze’s consolation goal that was easily preventable.

Despite all the talk of crisis and the recent turnover at the club, Real Madrid now sit second in the Champions League league phase standings with 15 points.

Real Madrid Player Ratings vs. Monaco (4-3-3)

Real Madrid’s stars were sensational against Monaco. | Diego Souto/Getty Images

*Ratings Provided by FotMob*

GK: Thibaut Courtois—8.0: Will be furious with his team for gifting Monaco a goal and ruining what should have been a clean sheet. Did his part as always with five saves.

RB: Federico Valverde—8.7: Yet another exceptional outing at right back. Used his speed to blow by Caio Henrique at every chance and showed off his playmaking ability with his two assists.

CB: Raúl Asencio—6.8: Put together a solid 45 minutes before he was pulled at halftime due to an injury concern.

CB: Dean Huijsen—7.2: Much more aggressive pushing forward, but his service left plenty to be desired. Should take away some confidence, though, that Arbeloa left him out there for 90 minutes.

LB: Eduardo Camavinga—7.7: Redemptive performance after getting hooked at the weekend. Looked like a natural out of position and dazzled in the build-up to Mbappé’s second.

CM: Arda Güler—8.2: Won back his place in the XI and delivered. Set up Vinicius’s goal with a sliding challenge and did well to avoid any costly mistakes that had marred past performances. Pivotal in transition.

CM: Aurélien Tchouaméni—7.4: Anchored the midfield effectively before dropping back to play the second half as a center back. Should have cleared the ball that eventually got Monaco on the scoresheet.

CM: Jude Bellingham—8.4: Could only laugh in disbelief after he failed to bury two golden chances, but he finally got his goal in the dying moments of the game. Could have had a hattrick with better accuracy.

RW: Franco Mastantuono—8.3: His best performance in a white shirt. Scored the first Champions League goal of his career, created three chances and misplaced just one pass. Gave Arbeloa something to think about once Rodrygo is back.

ST: Kylian Mbappé—9.0: Effortlessly brilliant. Bagged a first-half brace, but earned himself a standing ovation in the second when he tracked back the length of the pitch to defend a Monaco counter attack.

LW: Vinicius Junior—9.4: Turned whistles into cheers. Set up three of Real Madrid’s goals and buried one of his own with a performance reminiscent of his masterful 2023–24 campaign.

Substitute Rating (Out of 10) Dani Ceballos (46’ for Asencio) 5.4 Gonzalo García (71’ for Mastantuono) 6.0 Fran García (76’ for Camavinga) 6.0 Dani Carvajal (76’ for Güler) 6.1 Dani Meso (83’ for Valverde) N/A

Subs not used: Andriy Lunin (GK), Fran González (GK), David Alaba, Pol Fortuny.

Monaco (4-2-3-1)

Starting XI: Philipp Köhn; Vanderson, Thilo Kehrer, Eric Dier, Caio Henrique; Denis Zakaria, Jordan Teze; Maghnes Akliouche, Ansu Fati, Aleksandr Golovin; Folarin Balogun.

Subs used: Kassoum Ouattara, Mamadou Coulibaly, Aladji Bamba, George Ilenikhena, Lucas Michal.

Player of the Match: Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid)

Real Madrid 6–1 Monaco—How It Unfolded at the Bernabéu

Vinicius Junior (left) and Kylian Mbappé were firing on all cylinders against Monaco. | Maria Gracia Jimenez/Soccrates/Getty Images

A chorus of boos greeted Real Madrid last time out at the Bernabéu, but on Tuesday evening, Arbeloa’s men had the crowd on its feet and cheering within five minutes after a dream start gave the hosts the early 1–0 lead.

A lovely ball from Federico Valverde unleashed Franco Mastantuono down the right flank, leaving Monaco’s defense reeling. The Argentine drove into the box and played a pass in between two defenders to play it back to the midfielder, who then laid it off to an approaching Mbappé. The France international sent a curling first-time strike into the back of the net with ease.

The early goal helped alleviate some of the pressure weighing down Los Blancos, and the team began playing with complete freedom—so much so that they were caught lacking in defense. Only a few yards separated Thibaut Courtois and Ansu Fati when the latter received the ball in space, but the former Barcelona man pulled his shot wide.

Sébastien Pocognoli’s men went on to rue the wasted chance when Real Madrid struck in transition. Eduardo Camavinga found Arda Güler with a cheeky back heel, and the Turkish midfielder immediately picked out Vinicius Junior darting down the left-hand side of the pitch. Monaco’s defense had no chance of getting back in time to thwart the winger’s low cross to Mbappé or the Frenchman’s ensuing finish.

The hosts had a chance to make it 3–0 before the halftime whistle, but Jude Bellingham sent a wide-open header over the crossbar. Still, the Spanish giants were all smiles when they went down the tunnel after playing champagne football for 45 minutes.

Unlike so many times under Xabi Alonso and even Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid did not sit back after the restart. They went hunting for a third, and it only took six minutes to accomplish their task. Vinicius Jr once again took the unselfish route, this time by feeding Mastantuono a delicious ball that the teenager rifled home from a tight angle and with his weaker foot.

As the Bernabéu sang the Brazilian’s name for his assist, he was back on the ball and pushing forward in the blink of an eye. Vinicius Jr ended his blistering run with another dangerous cross, one that Monaco defender Thilo Kehrer put into the back of his own net in the 55th minute.

Setting up three goals on the night would have been a sensational performance on its own, but Vinicius Jr was not satisfied. As soon as Güler found the 25-year-old, he was off to the races, dancing across the edge of the box before unleashing an unstoppable strike into the roof of the net to make it 5–0 just past the hour-mark.

Oozing with confidence, Los Blancos got overzealous inside their own half and gifted Jordan Teze a consolation goal after Dani Ceballos failed to deal with a pass back from Courtois. Bellingham made sure the crowd did not dwell on the mistake for long, though. The England international pounced on a lax sequence from Monaco and rounded the goalkeeper to join in the scoring party.

When the final whistle sounded, Real Madrid celebrated arguably their best victory of the season so far.

Real Madrid vs. Monaco Halftime Stats

Statistic Real Madrid Monaco Possession 51% 49% Expected Goals (xG) 1.59 0.62 Total Shots 10 8 Shots on Target 2 2 Big Chances 2 1 Pass Accuracy 90% 85% Fouls 6 6 Corners 3 3

Real Madrid vs. Monaco Full Time Statistics

Statistic Real Madrid Monaco Possession 49% 51% Expected Goals (xG) 3.94 1.55 Total Shots 25 20 Shots on Target 5 6 Big Chances 6 2 Pass Accuracy 90% 87% Fouls 9 11 Corners 10 6

READ THE LATEST CHAMPIONS LEAGUE NEWS, PREVIEWS AND PLAYER RATINGS