‘We Have Got to Speak’—Roberto De Zerbi Reacts to Man Utd Links

Roberto De Zerbi has underlined his commitment to Marseille amid links with the Manchester United manager’s job that lacks a permanent occupant beyond the end of this season.

However, the Italian admitted that discussions with the Ligue 1 side over his long-term future are needed given his current contract situation.

De Zerbi has Marseille third in the French standings, albeit seven points behind Paris Saint-Germain and eight behind surprise leaders RC Lens. His team is also in contention to reach the Champions League knockout phase for the first time since 2011–12.

His additional prior record with Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League—finishing as high as seventh in 2022–23—stands to make him a potential option for those at Old Trafford. But, speaking ahead of Marseille’s Champions League clash with Liverpool, De Zerbi had no interest in discussing anything related to a possible future elsewhere.

De Zerbi is enjoying life at Marseille. | CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP/Getty Images

“My focus is totally on Marseille. I wanted to come here,” he declared. “The day before a very important, very crucial game, I have no space in my head to think about other things. I feel very well in this city with these players, with this club.”

De Zerbi has a contract that runs until the end of the 2026–27 season, which has entered its final 18 months and gives a degree of uncertainty about what could happen.

“As for the future, we have got to speak in the next month, in the next year, I don’t know,” he said.

De Zerbi Has ‘Unfinished Business’ With Marseille

Offered the chance to commit to Marseille beyond his existing contract, it seems that De Zerbi might do it. His words about the city, its culture and its people are said with passion, and not those of a man ready to trade all that in to start afresh on a completely different challenge.

Even though De Zerbi has no bones about declaring his belief that the Premier League is “absolutely the best league in the world” and that one day he might return, his heart is clearly with Marseille.

“Marseille is the right place for me, because the people love football and they feel the passion,” De Zerbi told TNT Sports in response to a question about the Manchester United rumours. “It’s a religion more than a sport, and it's more than a job.

The former Brighton boss is not against returning to England. | David Horton/CameraSport/Getty Images

“If you want to work at the club, you have to eat, drink and sleep football.”

He added that he is “building something special” alongside sporting director Medhi Benatia and president Pablo Longoria and “working to make Marseille better.”

He added: "I feel my work in the city is not finished. In the future, for sure, the Premier League is a different fashion to any other league in the world, but at the moment, my focus is just on Marseille. The Premier League is absolutely the best league in the world, and I have great memories of when I worked in Brighton. It was an amazing experience for me.”

