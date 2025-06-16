Padres vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Monday, June 16
The San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers are set to face-off in one of just seven MLB games schedule for Monday night.
This NL West showdown is going to be a special one as Shohei Ohtani is set to return to the mound for the first time since 2023. He's expected to only pitch 1-2 innings, but it's a first step in the three-time MVP returning to being the generational duel-threat player he is.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for tonight's anticipated matchup.
Padres vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Padres +1.5 (-160)
- Dodgers -1.5 (+135)
Moneyline
- Padres +125
- Dodgers -150
Total
- Over 9 (-105)
- Under 9 (-115)
Padres vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers
- San Diego: Dylan Cease, RHP (2-5, 4.28 ERA)
- Los Angeles: Shohei Ohtani, RHP (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
Padres vs. Dodgers How to Watch
- Date: Monday, June 16
- Time: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): SportsNet LA, Padres Television Network Presented by UC San Diego Health, MLBN (out-of-market only)
- Padres Record: 39-31
- Dodgers Record: 43-29
Padres vs. Dodgers Best Prop Bet
- Michael Conforto OVER 0.5 Hits (-118) via BetMGM
In today's edition of Painting Corners, I broke down why I'm backing Michael Conforto to record at least one hit tonight:
This is a great price on Michael Conforto recording at least one hit tonight against the San Diego Padres. Dylan Cease gets the start for the Padres tonight, and Conforto has had plenty of success against him throughout his career, recording a .333 batting average in 15 at-bats against the Padres' arm. Let's see if he can record another hit against him tonight.
Padres vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick
Can the Dodgers win in Ohtani's 2025 pitching debut? I broke down why I think they will in today's edition of Walk-Off Wagers:
Ohtani will be making his pitching debut this season when he and the Dodgers take on the Padres. While he's only expected to pitch 1-2 innings, the Padres are a perfect team for him to test the waters against. San Diego ranks dead last in the Majors in OPS over the last 30 days at .636.
It might be time to sell some stock in the Padres. Their bats are cold are starting to fall down the standings. Dylan Cease (4.28 ERA) being on the mound doesn't give me much confidence they can take down the National League juggernauts.
Pick: Dodgers -150 via BetMGM
