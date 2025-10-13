Patrick Mahomes’s Wife Brittany Claps Back at Lions Defender Who Trolled Chiefs QB
After the Chiefs took care of business against the Lions on Sunday night with one of their biggest wins of the 2025 season, Patrick Mahomes's wife, Brittany, couldn't wait to celebrate.
Kansas City held a talented Lions offense to just 17 points in Sunday's win while putting up 30 on Detroit's short-handed defense, with Mahomes throwing for over 250 yards and three touchdowns. Brittany Mahomes shared just how proud she was of her husband with a series of Instagram Stories Sunday night, and she also took a not-so-subtle shot at Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold, who had trolled the Chiefs quarterback before the game.
Arnold shared on X (formerly Twitter) the classic "Undertaker" meme but cropped in Mahomes's face with Dan Campbell standing ominously in the background. Brittany reposted Arnold's tweet to show just how poorly it aged following the Chiefs' 30-17 win:
She also shared several videos of Mahomes's touchdowns and the fact that he made some cool NFL history Sunday night. The Chiefs quarterback became the fastest player in league history to record 300 touchdown passes (including both the regular season and postseason). He accomplished the feat in just 139 games, beating Aaron Rodgers's previous mark of 147 games.
Up next for Mahomes and Co. is a divisional clash against the Raiders on Sunday.