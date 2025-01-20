Source: PGA Tour’s Genesis Invitational Moving From Los Angeles to San Diego
The Genesis Invitational is moving south this year to Torrey Pines due to the serious wildfires that have plagued the Los Angeles area, necessitating relocating the tournament from Riviera Country Club, according to a source.
The PGA Tour and Tiger Woods’s foundation have yet to confirm plans that the event will move to Torrey Pines in San Diego, where the Farmers Insurance Open has been taking place. The Genesis Invitational is Feb. 13-16.
Golfweek has also reported on the pending move, with other venues also being considered, including PGA West near Palm Springs and TPC Scottsdale, which hosts the WM Phoenix Open the week prior to the Genesis.
The $20 million tournament that is now a signature event with a limited field has been played at the iconic Riviera Country Club 60 times, including every year since 1999. It is scheduled to host the 2026 U.S. Women’s Open, the 2028 Olympic golf tournament and the 2031 U.S. Open.
But the course has been closed recently in the aftermath of considerable damage in the surrounding area that made the Tour and the TGR Foundation—which runs the event—announce last week that they would be looking for another venue.
It is unclear if the event will only be played over Torrey Pines’s South course. The Farmers tournament is played over the North and South for the first two rounds before the 36-hole cut is made.
Woods has considerable personal history at Torrey Pines, having won the PGA Tour event there eight times, the last in 2013. He also won the 2008 U.S. Open at the venue for his 14th major championship in a playoff over Rocco Mediate.
It is also the site of his last top-10 finish on the PGA Tour. He tied for ninth at Torrey Pines in 2020 in what turned out to be his second-to-last event before the PGA Tour stopped play until the summer due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Although Woods has yet to commit to his own event, he is expected to play. He is recovering from a September back surgery and played just five times in 2024. One of them was at the Genesis, where he withdrew during the second round due to illness.
He missed the cut in three of the four major championships.
Woods, 49, returned at the exhibition PNC Championship in December with his son, Charlie, losing in a playoff in the 36-hole event to Bernhard Langer and his son, Jason.
Last week, Woods made his debut in the simulator, tech-infused TGL. He is also scheduled to play TGL on Jan. 27.
As for his own game and health, Woods said: “As far as playing, I walked all three rounds at PNC (last month), had a great time there, and the walking is not the issue. It’s my game is not very good.”
The Genesis will be the third signature event out of eight, following the Sentry in Hawaii won by Hideki Matsuyama. Next week’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is also a signature event.