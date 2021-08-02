The Unique Eye of Sports Illustrated Photographers.

Photographing Motion at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics
Men's Swimming
Competitors dive into the water at the start of the 200m Butterfly Semi-Final at the Tokyo Aquatics Center.
Velodrome Cycling
Stefan Bissegger, Cyrille Thiery, Robin Froidevaux and Mauro Schmid of Switzerland compete during the Men's team pursuit at Izu Velodrome.
Men's Gymnastics
A member of Team Japan competes on the pommel horse at the Ariake Gymnastics Center.
Women's Swimming
Katie Ledecky wins gold in the first women's 1500m Olympic competition.
Men's Trampoline
Angel Hernandez of Colombia competes in the Men's qualification of the Trampoline Gymnastics event at the Ariake Gymnastics Center.
Men's Diving
Competitors dive during the Men’s 3m Synchronized Springboard event at the Tokyo Aquatics Center.
Men's Triathlon
Athletes compete during the Men’s Triathlon at the Odaiba Marine Park.
Men's Trampoline
Uladzislau Hancharou of Belarus competes in a Men's Trampoline Gymnastics qualification event at Ariake Gymnastics Center.
Women's Swimming
Zhang Yufei of China competes in a swimming competition at the Tokyo Aquatics Center.
Velodrome Cycling
Jasmin Duehring, Allison Beveridge, Annie Foreman-Mackey and Georgia Simmerling of Canada sprint during the Women's team pursuit at Izu Velodrome.
Men's Swimming
Kristof Milak of Hungary leads the Men's 200m Butterfly semifinals at the Tokyo Aquatics Center.
BMX Cycling
Competitors race down the hill at Ariake Urban Park.
Men's Canoe Slalom
Takuya Haneda of Japan competes during the Men's Canoe Slalom Semi-final on day three of the Olympic Games at Kasai Canoe Slalom Center.
Women's Gymnastics
Jordan Chiles of Team United States competes during the women's team final on the jumping table during Artistic Gymnastics on day four of the Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Center.
Men's Trampoline
A competitor does a flip in the air during a Men's Trampoline Gymnastics qualification event at Ariake Gymnastics Center.
Men's Swimming
A competitor competes during the butterfly race at the Tokyo Aquatics Center.
BMX Cycling
Joris Daudet of France makes a jump during the Men’s BMX quarterfinal at Ariake Urban Sports Park.
Men's Swimming
Swimmers compete in a heat of a backstroke swimming event at the Tokyo Aquatics Center.
Men's Trampoline
Ryosuke Sakai of Japan competes in a Men's Trampoline Gymnastics qualification event at the Ariake Gymnastics Center.