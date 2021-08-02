The Unique Eye of Sports Illustrated Photographers.

Sports Illustrated home
PHOTOS
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFOlympicsMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Photographing Motion at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Sports Illustrated photographers Simon Bruty, Kohjiro Kinno and Erick W. Rasco uniquely captured the athletes at Tokyo throughout the games.
Author:
Publish date:

Men's Swimming

butterfly

Competitors dive into the water at the start of the 200m Butterfly Semi-Final at the Tokyo Aquatics Center.

Velodrome Cycling

X163735_tk1_036828

Stefan Bissegger, Cyrille Thiery, Robin Froidevaux and Mauro Schmid of Switzerland compete during the Men's team pursuit at Izu Velodrome.

Men's Gymnastics

X163704_tk1_020059

A member of Team Japan competes on the pommel horse at the Ariake Gymnastics Center. 

Women's Swimming

X163713_TK1_05797A

Katie Ledecky wins gold in the first women's 1500m Olympic competition.

Men's Trampoline

Image from iOS (6)

Angel Hernandez of Colombia competes in the Men's qualification of the Trampoline Gymnastics event at the Ariake Gymnastics Center.

Men's Diving

Diving

Competitors dive during the Men’s 3m Synchronized Springboard event at the Tokyo Aquatics Center.

Men's Triathlon

X163704_tk1_017487

Athletes compete during the Men’s Triathlon at the Odaiba Marine Park.

Men's Trampoline

Image from iOS (3)

Uladzislau Hancharou of Belarus competes in a Men's Trampoline Gymnastics qualification event at Ariake Gymnastics Center.

Women's Swimming

X163713_TK1_03286

Zhang Yufei of China competes in a swimming competition at the Tokyo Aquatics Center.

Velodrome Cycling

X163735_tk1_036836

Jasmin Duehring, Allison Beveridge, Annie Foreman-Mackey and Georgia Simmerling of Canada sprint during the Women's team pursuit at Izu Velodrome. 

Men's Swimming

X163710_TK1_04064A

Kristof Milak of Hungary leads the Men's 200m Butterfly semifinals at the Tokyo Aquatics Center. 

BMX Cycling

X163716_TK1_01328

Competitors race down the hill at Ariake Urban Park. 

Men's Canoe Slalom

X163707_TK2_00127

Takuya Haneda of Japan competes during the Men's Canoe Slalom Semi-final on day three of the Olympic Games at Kasai Canoe Slalom Center. 

Women's Gymnastics

X163710_TK2_02856

Jordan Chiles of Team United States competes during the women's team final on the jumping table during Artistic Gymnastics on day four of the Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Center.

Men's Trampoline

Image from iOS (2)

A competitor does a flip in the air during a Men's Trampoline Gymnastics qualification event at Ariake Gymnastics Center.

Men's Swimming

X163710_TK1_03528A

A competitor competes during the butterfly race at the Tokyo Aquatics Center. 

BMX Cycling

X163716_TK1_00627

Joris Daudet of France makes a jump during the Men’s BMX quarterfinal at Ariake Urban Sports Park.

Men's Swimming

X163718_TK1_00580

Swimmers compete in a heat of a backstroke swimming event at the Tokyo Aquatics Center. 

Men's Trampoline

Image from iOS (4)

Ryosuke Sakai of Japan competes in a Men's Trampoline Gymnastics qualification event at the Ariake Gymnastics Center.

YOU MAY LIKE

track-and-field-tokyo-olympics
Olympics

Track and Field Has Already Injected Energy into the Olympics

Over the first few days of competition, the sport has put the world on display: how it’s changing, becoming more inclusive, less traditional and more diverse.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football Redraft Rankings: QB, RB, WR, TE, K & DST

Senior expert Michael Fabiano is full steam ahead in providing his redraft fantasy football rankings for the 2021 NFL season.

butterfly
Photos

The Unique Eye of Sports Illustrated Photographers.

Veteran Sports Illustrated photographers Simon Bruty, Kohjiro Kinno, and Erick W. Rasco follow the world-renowned athletes in Tokyo and capture the extraordinary moments throughout the Olympic games.

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher José Berríos
Play
MLB

MLB Power Rankings: Deadline Shakes Up Pecking Order

With a number of stars now wearing new uniforms, it’s time to reevaluate where each team stands.

Carson Wentz_3
NFL

Colts' Wentz to Have Foot Surgery, Out Up to 12 Weeks

Carson Wentz will undergo surgery Monday on his injured left foot and be sidelined approximately five to 12 weeks, head coach Frank Reich said.

Chris Paul celebrates after a big play with the Suns.
NBA

NBA Point Guard Musical Chairs

Which star guards will be on the move as free agency tips off?

gus-johnson
Play
Extra Mustard

Fox Gives NFL Viewers a True Gift With Entertaining Broadcast Team

Gus Johnson will call select games with Aqib Talib for the network in 2021.

Bo Bichette, Fantasy Baseball, Toronto Blue Jays
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Baseball: Weekly Rankings & Projections - Week of August 2

A cheatsheet with weekly ranked projections for every hitter & pitcher across Major League Baseball