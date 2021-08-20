August 20, 2021
PHOTOS
SI Full Frame: The Cage

Take a look inside “The Cage,” where the action never stops and stripes are earned.
When playing pickup games at “The Cage” on West 4th Street in Manhattan, nothing about the experience is normal. It’s a place where bringing your “A” game and being physical are an understatement. Located in Greenwich Village, a 20-foot chain-link fence surrounds a smaller than normal basketball court where people come to see ankles broken in crossovers, jaw-dropping dunks, unbelievable Eurosteps and fast-paced action in which the crowd gets involved to let players know they got schooled.

This streetball destination is where some of the greatest raw hoopers have earned their stripes, where current and former NBA players and celebrities like Stephon Marbury, Anthony Mason, Dwight Howard and Spike Lee have graced the court with their presence. But, the iconic court is also the home for the Kenny Graham West 4th Street Classic, where high-school-aged boys and girls get showcase their skills in a series of summer games in the heart of Manhattan. 

01_X163766_TK2_00289
02_W4th_Comp1
03_X163766_TK1_00020
04_X163766_TK2_00079
05_W4th_Comp2
06_X163766_TK1_00040
07_X163766_TK2_00112
08_W4th_COMP7
09_X163766_TK1_00016
10_X163766_TK2_00044
11_W4TH_COMP8
12_X163766_TK2_00294
13_X163766_TK1_00055
14_W4th_Comp5
15_X163766_TK1_00045
16_X163766_TK1_00062
17_W4th_Comp6
18_X163766_TK2_00311
19_X163766_TK1_00005
20_W4th_Comp3
21_X163766_TK2_00141
22_X163766_TK1_00051
23_W4th_comp4
24_X163766_TK1_00088

