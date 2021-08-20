SI Full Frame: The Cage

When playing pickup games at “The Cage” on West 4th Street in Manhattan, nothing about the experience is normal. It’s a place where bringing your “A” game and being physical are an understatement. Located in Greenwich Village, a 20-foot chain-link fence surrounds a smaller than normal basketball court where people come to see ankles broken in crossovers, jaw-dropping dunks, unbelievable Eurosteps and fast-paced action in which the crowd gets involved to let players know they got schooled.

This streetball destination is where some of the greatest raw hoopers have earned their stripes, where current and former NBA players and celebrities like Stephon Marbury, Anthony Mason, Dwight Howard and Spike Lee have graced the court with their presence. But, the iconic court is also the home for the Kenny Graham West 4th Street Classic, where high-school-aged boys and girls get showcase their skills in a series of summer games in the heart of Manhattan.