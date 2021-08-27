Sports Illustrated’s Best Photos of Tiger Woods

August 27, 2021
Publish date:

Sports Illustrated’s Greatest Pictures of Tiger Woods

Aug. 29 marks the 25th anniversary of Tiger Woods’s professional debut. Sports Illustrated takes a look at his career so far.
Author:
Tiger_Woods_Sports_Illustrated_00001

2001 Masters tournament.

Tiger_Woods_Sports_Illustrated_00002

1996 Greater Milwaukee Open.

Tiger_Woods_Sports_Illustrated_00003

2005 Masters tournament. 

Tiger_Woods_Sports_Illustrated_00004

1997 Masters tournament. 

Tiger_Woods_Sports_Illustrated_00005

2004 Mercedes Championship. 

Tiger_Woods_Sports_Illustrated_00006

1999 Ryder Cup. 

Tiger_Woods_Sports_Illustrated_00007

1997 Masters tournament. 

Tiger_Woods_Sports_Illustrated_00008

2000 U.S. Open. 

Tiger_Woods_Sports_Illustrated_00009

2000 World Match Play Championships. 

Tiger_Woods_Sports_Illustrated_00010

2006 Ryder Cup.

Tiger_Woods_Sports_Illustrated_00011

1999 Ryder Cup. 

Tiger_Woods_Sports_Illustrated_00012

2000 U.S. Open.

Tiger_Woods_Sports_Illustrated_00013

2007 Wachovia Championship. 

Tiger_Woods_Sports_Illustrated_00014

2001 Masters tournament.

Tiger_Woods_Sports_Illustrated_00015

2007 PGA Championship.

Tiger_Woods_Sports_Illustrated_00016

1999 British Open.

Tiger_Woods_Sports_Illustrated_00017

2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Tiger_Woods_Sports_Illustrated_00018

2005 Presidents Cup singles. 

Tiger_Woods_Sports_Illustrated_00019

2001 Dubai Desert Classic.

Tiger_Woods_Sports_Illustrated_00020

2005 British Open.

Tiger_Woods_Sports_Illustrated_00021

2013 Players Championship.

Tiger_Woods_Sports_Illustrated_00022

2007 U.S. Open.

Tiger_Woods_Sports_Illustrated_00023

2012 Barclays tournament.

Tiger_Woods_Sports_Illustrated_00024

2013 Farmers Insurance Open. 

Tiger_Woods_Sports_Illustrated_00025

2012 U.S. Open.

Tiger_Woods_Sports_Illustrated_00026

2010 PGA Championship. 

Tiger_Woods_Sports_Illustrated_00027

2013 WGC Cadillac Championship. 

Tiger_Woods_Sports_Illustrated_00028

2009 Masters tournament.

Tiger_Woods_Sports_Illustrated_00029

2013 Barclays Tournament.

Tiger_Woods_Sports_Illustrated_00030

2008 Buick Invitational. 

Tiger_Woods_Sports_Illustrated_00031

2013 Barclays tournament (left); ’12 British Open (right). 

Tiger_Woods_Sports_Illustrated_00032

2008 U.S. Open.

Tiger_Woods_Sports_Illustrated_00033

2005 Masters tournament. 

Tiger_Woods_Sports_Illustrated_00034

2008 World Match Play Championship.

Tiger_Woods_Sports_Illustrated_00035

2015 Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Tiger_Woods_Sports_Illustrated_00036

2009 World Match Play Championship. 

Tiger_Woods_Sports_Illustrated_00037

2010 Ryder Cup (left); ’10 AT&T National Tournament (right). 

Tiger_Woods_Sports_Illustrated_00038

2009 British Open. 

Tiger_Woods_Sports_Illustrated_00039

2018 Open Championship. 

Tiger_Woods_Sports_Illustrated_00040

2015 British Open. 

Tiger_Woods_Sports_Illustrated_00041

2007 Buick Invitational. 

Tiger_Woods_Sports_Illustrated_00042

2018 U.S. Open. 

Tiger_Woods_Sports_Illustrated_00043

2010 Ryder Cup. 

Tiger_Woods_Sports_Illustrated_00044

2009 Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Tiger_Woods_Sports_Illustrated_00045

2015 Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Tiger_Woods_Sports_Illustrated_00046

2018 Open Championship.

Tiger_Woods_Sports_Illustrated_00047

2019 British Open. 

Tiger_Woods_Sports_Illustrated_00048

2019 PGA Championship (left); ’18 U.S. Open (right).

Tiger_Woods_Sports_Illustrated_00049

2015 British Open. 

Tiger_Woods_Sports_Illustrated_00050

2019 U.S. Open.

Tiger_Woods_Sports_Illustrated_00051

2019 PGA Championship.

Tiger_Woods_Sports_Illustrated_00052

2019 Masters tournament.

