The Rapid-Fire Quiz: Stars around the world on their career highlights
Whenever I land a one-on-one interview with a soccer star, I like to have some fun at the end of the proceedings with "The Rapid-Fire Quiz," asking the player about career superlatives in the topic he or she knows best: Soccer. We'll keep a catalog of SI.com's Rapid-Fire Quizzes on this page and update it as time goes on:
The AC Milan and Italy great opens up on the teammate he admired the most, his toughest opponent and who he thinks is the best player in the world today. READ MORE
Alexander Hassenstein/GettyThe World Cup-winning German recalls two of his most memorable goals and divulges which current manager was the toughest defender he ever faced. READ MORE
Icon Sportswire/APThe Liverpool legend and LA Galaxy midfielder divulges on the best goal of his career, why Rafa Benitez was his best manager and the player he admires the most: Zinedine Zidane. READ MORE
Icon Sportswire/APThe LA Galaxy DP talks about playing with Ronaldinho and Messi, playing against Ronaldo and scoring that goal against the USA in the 2011 Gold Cup final. READ MORE
Alex Menendez/APFinally in MLS after a number of close calls, 2007 Ballon d'Or winner Kaká shares his career highlights and his thoughts on former teammate Ronaldo's potential return to the field. READ MORE
Robert Laberge/Getty ImagesAfter he retired (and before he came back!), the all-time U.S. men's international and MLS leader in goals and assists candidly speaks about the trademark moments of his career and toughest adversaries. READ MORE
Lluis Gene/AFP/Getty ImagesThere are few in the world as entertaining as Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and he dishes on his top achievements, best teammates and that fight with Oguchi Onyewu. READ MORE
Alexander Hassenstein/FIFA/Getty ImagesIl Fenomeno opens up on his favorite goals, toughest opponents and more upon his arrival in the USA as a part owner of the NASL's Fort Lauderdale Strikers. READ MORE
Levon Biss/Sports IllustratedPrior to his headline-grabbing World Cup, Suarez offered up the top players he's seen and played against. READ MORE