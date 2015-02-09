Planet Futbol

The Rapid-Fire Quiz: Stars around the world on their career highlights

Grant Wahl
Monday February 9th, 2015

Whenever I land a one-on-one interview with a soccer star, I like to have some fun at the end of the proceedings with "The Rapid-Fire Quiz," asking the player about career superlatives in the topic he or she knows best: Soccer. We'll keep a catalog of SI.com's Rapid-Fire Quizzes on this page and update it as time goes on:

  •  
    Rapid Fire with Lothar Matthaus

    Alexander Hassenstein/Getty

    The World Cup-winning German recalls two of his most memorable goals and divulges which current manager was the toughest defender he ever faced. READ MORE

  •  
    Rapid Fire with Steven Gerrard

    Icon Sportswire/AP

    The Liverpool legend and LA Galaxy midfielder divulges on the best goal of his career, why Rafa Benitez was his best manager and the player he admires the most: Zinedine Zidane. READ MORE

  •  
    Rapid Fire with KAKÁ

    Alex Menendez/AP

    Finally in MLS after a number of close calls, 2007 Ballon d'Or winner Kaká shares his career highlights and his thoughts on former teammate Ronaldo's potential return to the field. READ MORE

  •  
    Rapid Fire with Landon Donovan

    Robert Laberge/Getty Images

    After he retired (and before he came back!), the all-time U.S. men's international and MLS leader in goals and assists candidly speaks about the trademark moments of his career and toughest adversaries. READ MORE

  •  
    Rapid Fire with Zlatan Ibrahimovic

    Lluis Gene/AFP/Getty Images

    There are few in the world as entertaining as Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and he dishes on his top achievements, best teammates and that fight with Oguchi Onyewu. READ MORE

  •  
    Rapid Fire with Ronaldo

    Alexander Hassenstein/FIFA/Getty Images

    Il Fenomeno opens up on his favorite goals, toughest opponents and more upon his arrival in the USA as a part owner of the NASL's Fort Lauderdale Strikers. READ MORE

