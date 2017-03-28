Count Spain as a proponent of Video Assistant Replay (VAR) being used in international soccer.

Spain was the beneficiary of two calls overturned by VAR during its 2-0 win over France in a high-profile friendly at the Stade de France in Paris. First, France had a goal ruled out for offside after Antoine Griezmann had headed home what he thought was the opener. Later on, Spain substitute Gerard Deulofeu had his disallowed goal given, when the initial offside ruling was overturned.

France looked like it would take an early lead, but Gerard Pique rescued Spain with an acrobatic clearance off the goal line after Laurent Koscielny's header appeared bound for the back of the net in the 11th minute.

Two minutes later, Iniesta cut through the France defense and curled a chance just wide of the far post.

Iniesta was at it again in the 27th minute, gifted a chance in the final third only to be denied by a strong Hugo Lloris save.

Video replay was called into action in the 48th minute, when Antoine Griezmann appeared to have given France the lead. A quick intervention by VAR ruled that France's Layvin Kurzawa was offside before setting Griezmann up with a header, though, keeping the game scoreless.

🎥An example of how video assistant refs could be used going forward...



Griezmann scores but the video ref rules it out for offside: pic.twitter.com/r0IswV6EyI — ITV Football (@itvfootball) March 28, 2017

Spain went ahead nearly 20 minutes later from the penalty spot. David Silva converted after Deulofeu was taken down by Koscielny, moments after the AC Milan midfielder subbed into the game. The goal was Silva's 30th of his international career.

VAR came back into play in the 77th minute, helping extend Spain's lead to 2-0. After Sergio Busquets's back-heel flick sent Jordi Alba down the left channel, the Barcelona left back crossed for Deulofeu, who one-timed home. The initial call was that Deulofeu was offside, but a quick replay reversed the referee's decision and granted Spain the goal.

Video tech at work in football:



Video assistant referee overruled the offside decision and allowed Gerard Deulofeu's goal against France 🎥 pic.twitter.com/SKiSpl3OuP — ITV Football (@itvfootball) March 28, 2017

The win keeps Spain unbeaten in eight straight, while France's seven-match unbeaten streak came to an end. Both are atop their World Cup qualifying groups on the road to Russia 2018, where they will both be among the favorites, provided they qualify.