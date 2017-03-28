Mexico made it a clean six-point sweep in its pair of March World Cup qualifiers, riding Diego Reyes's second-half header to a 1-0 win at Trinidad & Tobago on Tuesday.

The win wasn't without controversy, as Trinidad & Tobago had an apparently good goal disallowed over an offside call. Seattle Sounders fullback Joevin Jones appeared to be onside before scoring, but the flag went up, taking his 32nd-minute hit off the board.

After pulling even with Jared Borgetti for Mexico's all-time goal record on Friday with his 46th El Tri tally, Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez set out to seize the distinction for his own. He came close to getting his record-breaker early in the first half, but he glanced his best chance wide of the mark.

Later on in the half, Trinidad & Tobago then was robbed of its goal. Jones blasted a left-angled shot over Alfredo Talavera and into the back of the net, but he was ruled offside despite replays showing him being a good step onside before the pass that played him through was hit.

Joevin Jones, on the bottom of the shot here, was ruled offside before beating Alfredo Talavera with a would-be T&T goal. 0-0, 38’ pic.twitter.com/WAOmOM3WMe — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) March 28, 2017

This was called offside. Unbelievable. Trinidad & Tobago got CONCACAF'ed. pic.twitter.com/2j8jMmmzeM — Billy Howell (@CoachBilly1) March 28, 2017

Just after halftime, Hector Herrera put a bounding blast from outside the box off the far post, missing a chance to put Mexico ahead by inches.

Mexico got its opener through Diego Reyes in the 57th minute. Miguel Layun's bending corner found Reyes in the center of the box, and his powerful header found the back of the net to give El Tri the only tally it would need on the night.

With the win, and Costa Rica's 1-1 draw at Honduras, Mexico remains unbeaten in the round (3-0-1) and sits atop the CONCACAF Hexagonal with 10 points, three clear of Los Ticos.