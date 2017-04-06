The United States, Mexico and Canada are aiming to submit a joint bid for the 2026 World Cup, CONCACAF president Victor Montagliani told The Guardian.

“Canada, the U.S. and Mexico are aiming for a joint bid, the idea has been around for a while, discussions are continuing and it is a very exciting proposition if it comes to fruition,” Montagliani told The Guardian. “We have had nothing but positive remarks about it and it is a very strong sign of what football can do to bring countries together.”

The U.S. bid for the 2022 World Cup, but the tournament was controversially awarded to Qatar. The U.S. has long been rumored to be a strong contender to host in 2026, and SI.com's Grant Wahl reported last month that support was growing for a joint bid with the country's neighbors to the north and south.

The U.S. previously hosted the World Cup in 1994. Mexico hosted in 1970 and 1986, and Canada has never hosted, though both the U.S. and Canada have hosted the Women's World Cup.

In an interview with the Associated Press, Montagliani also said that all three potential co-hosts should qualify automatically for the tournament if the confederation desires.

"I don't think we should be dictating how a confederation allocates their slots from a hosting standpoint. That's up to them," Montagliani told the AP.

Montagliani also said he was confident the countries could overcome any political issues, such as President Donald Trump's proposal to build a wall on the southern border of the United States.

"It behoves football and leaders of football to deal with it and rise above it," Montagliani told The Guardian.

The 2026 World Cup will feature 48 teams under FIFA's new format for the tournament, which will not apply to the 2018 and 2022 World Cups.