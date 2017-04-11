Tuesday’s Champions League match between Borussia Dortmund and AS Monaco in Germany has been postponed to Wednesday after three explosions went off in the vicinity of Borussia Dortmund’s team bus.

The club said in a statement that players were safe and that there was no danger around or inside Dortmund’s stadium.

Borussia Dortmund said that defender Marc Bartra was injured in the explosion and that he was being treated at the hospital. Bartra reportedly sustained cuts in his arm from the broken glass, according to Marca.

Police said the windows of the team bus were shattered by three explosions. Investigators do not yet know the source of the blasts.

"Bomb explosion at the team bus at the team hotel. Players in safety. No danger in and around the stadium. More info to follow." https://t.co/spOtkyVbrw — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) April 11, 2017

Dortmund - bus very delayed. There has been an "incident"@ViasatFotball pic.twitter.com/XyDXvWDIJD — Jan Aage Fjortoft (@JanAageFjortoft) April 11, 2017

Monaco fans inside the stadium showed solidarity with Dortmund, chanting "Dortmund!" while fans awaited word on what was transpiring.

Monaco fans chanting 'Dortmund' in a show of solidarity tonight. Superb. 👏🏻

pic.twitter.com/YorwPDQRnx — Football__Tweet (@Football__Tweet) April 11, 2017

AFP photo of the Dortmund bus following the explosion. pic.twitter.com/9UdufMwVdX — Get French Football (@GFFN) April 11, 2017

The game is now set for Wednesday at 8:45 p.m. local time.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.