Leicester City remains the outsider in the Champions League knockout stage, and it will aim to continue proving its doubters wrong when going up against Spanish power Atletico Madrid in the first leg of the quarterfinals.

After ousting Sevilla in the round of 16, the Foxes head to Estadio Vicente Calderon, where Antoine Griezmann & Co. are waiting. Atletico Madrid has reached the final in two of the last three years and surely won't be caught off guard and looking ahead, with Diego Simeone's side focused on getting back to the championship stage in hopes of finally getting hands on the trophy.

Here are the lineups for both sides:

Atletico Madrid XI: Oblak; Filipe Luis, Godin, Savic, Juanfran; Carrasco, Koke, Gabi, Saúl; Griezmann, Torres. #ATMLEI — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) April 12, 2017

