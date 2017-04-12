Planet Futbol

Leicester aims to keep Cinderella UCL run going vs. Atletico Madrid

icon
SI.com Staff
8 minutes ago

Leicester City remains the outsider in the Champions League knockout stage, and it will aim to continue proving its doubters wrong when going up against Spanish power Atletico Madrid in the first leg of the quarterfinals.

After ousting Sevilla in the round of 16, the Foxes head to Estadio Vicente Calderon, where Antoine Griezmann & Co. are waiting. Atletico Madrid has reached the final in two of the last three years and surely won't be caught off guard and looking ahead, with Diego Simeone's side focused on getting back to the championship stage in hopes of finally getting hands on the trophy.

Here are the lineups for both sides:

Stay tuned here for highlights of goals and key plays throughout the match.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters