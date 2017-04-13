Planet Futbol

Club Tijuana player arrested for trying to smuggle 48 pounds of meth into USA

2:35 | Planet Futbol
Club Frontera: The story of Liga MX's Club Tijuana
SI Wire
an hour ago

A player for a Liga MX club’s reserve team was arrested after allegedly attempting to smuggle nearly 48 pounds of methamphetamine into the United States from Mexico, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

The player, Daniel Gomez, is a defender for the reserve team of Club Tijuana. He was arrested on April 5 after a Customs and Border Protection agent found packets of meth in a spare tire in the back of Gomez’s car. Additional packets of meth were found in the paneling of his car.

Gomez said he had traded the car away and recently reacquired it, claiming he didn’t know about the drugs. 

Gomez, 21, is an American citizen. He faces federal charges for importing a controlled substance. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters