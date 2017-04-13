A player for a Liga MX club’s reserve team was arrested after allegedly attempting to smuggle nearly 48 pounds of methamphetamine into the United States from Mexico, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

The player, Daniel Gomez, is a defender for the reserve team of Club Tijuana. He was arrested on April 5 after a Customs and Border Protection agent found packets of meth in a spare tire in the back of Gomez’s car. Additional packets of meth were found in the paneling of his car.

Gomez said he had traded the car away and recently reacquired it, claiming he didn’t know about the drugs.

Gomez, 21, is an American citizen. He faces federal charges for importing a controlled substance.