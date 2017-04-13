Planet Futbol

Video: Pregame chaos at Lyon vs. Besiktas forces fans on to field, delays match

The start of Lyon and Besiktas' quarterfinal matchup in the UEFA Europa League was disrupted on Thursday by fighting, projectiles, and general chaos caused by fans at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais. 

An tweet from Olympique Lyon's official account indicated that projectiles and fireworks launched from the upper level of the stadium forced fans on the lower levels out on to the field. Just over 30 minutes from the match's scheduled kickoff time, UEFA announced that the game would go on despite the disturbance. 

Video from the scene shows fighting in the stands amongst fans. AFP reports, via a photographer on the ground, that a steward has been injured in the melee, which has reportedly been caused by fans of the Turkish side. 

AFP also reports that rival fans clashed outside of the stadium before the game, with Besiktas fans smashing the glass door to the club store after being denied tickets to the match. 

The clashes came just two days after another off-field incident disrupted a European game, with the attack on Borussia Dortmund's team bus delaying the start of the German side's Champions League tie against AS Monaco. 

