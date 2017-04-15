Planet Futbol

MLS All-Stars to take on Real Madrid in Chicago

3:52 | Planet Futbol
U.S. Soccer President Sunil Gulati: President Trump supports World Cup bid with Mexico, Canada
SI Wire
2 hours ago

Real Madrid has been announced as the opponent for the MLS All-Star Game in August.

The Spanish giants will take on MLS’s best players at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Madrid is currently leading La Liga and remains a serious contender to win the Champions League, with Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and a host of the world’s top players lining the roster.

This is Real Madrid‘s first appearance in MLS’s showcase game. The league has used the format since 2005. The All-Stars fell to Arsenal 2–1 last year, and beat Tottenham 2–1 and Bayern Munich by the same score in the two years prior.

