Planet Futbol

Real Madrid aims to finish off Bayern Munich in Champions League quarterfinals

icon
SI.com Staff
15 minutes ago

Real Madrid carries a 2-1 aggregate edge over Bayern Munich into Tuesday's Champions League quarterfinal second leg, with Cristiano Ronaldo's second-half double in Germany last week the difference.

Bayern Munich was rescued time and again by goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, but Javi Martinez's red card brought the club down to 10 men, and Ronaldo eventually found the breakthrough for Real Madrid, the defending champion that is aiming to be the first club to repeat as Champions League winner since AC Milan in 1989-1990.

Bayern was shorthanded in the opening leg, though, missing Robert Lewandowski and Mats Hummels, and both could be fit for selection at the Bernabeu, where Real will hope to protect its lead and advance at the expense of former manager Carlo Ancelotti.

Stay tuned here for lineups and highlights of goals and key plays throughout the match.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters