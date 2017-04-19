Planet Futbol

Insider Notes: Pulisic's father reacts to attack on Borussia Dortmund's bus

Dortmund manager Thomas Tuchel upset with UEFA's handling of bus attack
Grant Wahl
an hour ago

In the wake of the attempted terrorist attack on the Borussia Dortmund team bus last week, Mark Pulisic opened up about the traumatic experience for his son, U.S. midfielder Christian Pulisic, and for his family.

Mark, who’s now an assistant coach with the USL's Rochester Rhinos, said within 20 minutes of the explosions he contacted Christian on the team bus and learned he wasn’t physically hurt.

“It was a tough couple of hours there with my wife,” the elder Pulisic told SI.com. “It’s something you never expect to happen. Tragedies happen, but you never know it could happen to you. I just saw today if they had detonated one second earlier there would have been casualties. Soccer isn’t on the forefront of my mind now anymore. I just want Christian to get through the season, be happy and get a break.”

Insider Notes: Spirit rebuff Thorns' significant offer for chance to land Mal Pugh

Christian’s mother, Kelley, was visiting Christian in Germany, and his main question that night was: Why would people do this?

“She was there for him, just like other players’ families were there for them,” Mark Pulisic said. “We were blessed and happy she could help Christian out that evening. “Christian has had to grow up in an adult soccer world very quickly. He’s 18. He’s not a 30-year-old man understanding all the problems in the world.

“What he’s experienced from a sporting perspective had been very much accelerated, and he’s learning a lot about life at a tender age. I personally don’t know how he’s doing it. He’s a good kid. He’s been embraced by Dortmund, and that has helped all the players get through this week.”

Elsewhere around Planet Fútbol:

 

Source: Roma wards off PSG to reach agreement with sporting director Monchi

Grant Wahl
an hour ago

A U.S.-based Roma source says the club has fought off PSG to reach an agreement with Monchi, the famed director of football who recently left Sevilla after 17 years there.

Monchi is renowned for buying low and selling high over the years, including talents like Dani Alves, Ivan Rakitic and Carlos Bacca. Under Monchi, Sevilla won five Europa League titles, including the past three, and made significant money off the transfer market.

Monchi (full name Ramon Rodriguez Verdejo) was honored on the field at Sevilla's home stadium before an April 8 win over Deportivo de La Coruña, where he stood behind 11 podiums featuring replica trophies of the various titles won at his time at the club.

We’ll see now if Monchi can continue that successful run with Roma.

MLS owners to discuss another increase in TAM

Grant Wahl
2 hours ago

MLS owners meetings take place on Monday in Colorado, and one topic under discussion will be even more investment in players through Targeted Allocation Money. More than $42 million in TAM has been used in MLS in 2016 and ‘17 to improve the quality of players at the level just under the three Designated Players allowed per team.

Just this past December, MLS announced an $8.8 million increase in TAM over what had been previously earmarked for 2017. That added up to an increase of $400,000 per team to $1.2 million TAM apiece for the 2017 season.

A final decision on increased TAM can be expected at the end of the year. All TAM spending is beyond the amount agreed to by the owners in the 2015 collective bargaining agreement.

TAM has been used on 58 players this season as of March 31, according to MLS, and it's been spent on a wide array of players. U.S. internationals such as Darlington Nagbe, Benny Feilhaber, Dax McCarty, Brad Guzan, Jermaine Jones and Gyasi Zardes have been recipients, while it's also been used to sign international standouts like FC Dallas's Mauro Diaz, D.C. United's Luciano Acosta, Columbus's Ola Kamara and Justin Meram and Houston's Romell Quioto, among many others.

