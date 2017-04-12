Planet Futbol

Police detain suspect with Islamist ties in Dortmund bus attack

0:25 | Planet Futbol
Borussia Dortmund soccer team bus hit by explosions in Germany
SI Wire
30 minutes ago

German police have identified two suspects in Tuesday’s Borussia Dortmund bus attack, one of which has been detained. 

Letters found near the scene claiming responsibility for the attack indicate a possible “Islamic extremist motive,” police said. The three identical letters begin with the phrase, “In the Name of Allah, Most Gracious, Most Merciful,” according to German media. They also call for the removal of German fighter jets from Turkey and Syria, and the closure of the American Air Force base in Ramstein, Germany. 

Police also cast doubts about a reported second letter claiming a left-wing extremist motive for the attack. 

Dortmund’s bus was rocked by explosions Tuesday evening as it traveled to Signal Iduna Park for the first leg of the club’s Champions League quarterfinal match against Monaco. Police believe the explosives, laden with metal spikes, were planted in bushes along the side of the road.

Monaco fans offered beds by Borussia Dortmund fans after game postponed

The game was postponed and rescheduled for Wednesday. Police plan to have increased security at the match. 

One Dortmund player, center back Marc Bartra, was injured in the blast. He underwent surgery Tuesday to repair a broken wrist. A police officer riding alongside the bus on a motorcycle also suffered minor injuries. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters