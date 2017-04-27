Planet Futbol

Top-four place at stake as Manchester City hosts Manchester United in key derby

Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho are accustomed to competing for league titles, but their sides are simply scrapping for a place in next season's Champions League, and fourth place in the Premier League is on the line when Manchester City hosts Manchester United on Thursday (3 p.m. ET, NBCSN).

Manchester City has a one point lead over its red rival (64-63) with six games to go in the campaign. Both enter the day with two games in hand on Liverpool (third place, 66 points), so it remains possible that both could reach Europe's top stage next season. No matter, Thursday's match carries plenty of significance, and a loser would be dealt a considerable setback in its plans for 2017-18.

Both teams will be shorthanded at the Etihad. Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marcos Rojo are done for the season for Manchester United, while Paul Pogba and Juan Mata have also been ruled out by Mourinho.

Manchester City, meanwhile, is without David Silva and John Stones, though Sergio Aguero should be fit to play, according to Guardiola.

Stay tuned here for lineups and highlights of goals and key plays throughout the match.

