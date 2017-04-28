Planet Futbol

Lots of talk, little action on both MLS, Beckham sides amid Miami expansion quest

Brian Straus
an hour ago

Miami’s endless expansion effort continues. Now well into its third year, David Beckham’s quest to build a stadium at PortMiami or on the downtown waterfront or next to Marlins Park or in Overtown remains unfulfilled. His pursuit of additional investors also was fruitless, as potential partners from Paris Saint-Germain owner Qatar Sports Investment to Milwaukee Bucks owner Wes Edens expressed interest then backed away.

MLS is in a bind. Beckham exercised his option to purchase an expansion team at a reduced rate (originally $25 million, now more thanks to the delay). The league has an obligation. And it seems unlikely that Beckham would take a buyout on an asset worth so much more than he’s invested. That doesn’t mean a buyout is even being considered. MLS would love for Miami to work out, so much so that it’s endured the embarrassment caused by repeated failures and delay. Every time commissioner Don Garber has said it’s time for the process to reach its conclusion—and he was saying it as far back as last September—it hasn’t really been time. The feeling is that if Beckham is successful in Miami, no one will remember the nonsense along the way.

Planet Futbol
Supporters without a club: Miami's Southern Legion still waits for MLS

So, the league hangs in. There was discussion but no decision at this week’s board of governor’s meeting in Colorado and on Wednesday, the Daily Mail reported that Beckham was close to a deal with potential investor Todd Boehly. Later, The Miami Herald and ESPN reported Boehly was on board. He’s the chairman of Eldridge Industries, which owns Dick Clark Productions, Billboard magazine and other media properties. Boehly also is a part-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The increased funding should help as negotiations drag on over a piece of Overtown land the Beckham group needs to construct a stadium.

Garber had this to say last Friday during a meeting with APSE editors: “We’ve all reached agreement, he included, that we’ve all put in an enormous amount of time and money and energy into getting something finalized. And we all agree it’s time to either move forward or not. And that time is upon us. It’s not a specific day, but that time is upon us.”

It’s remains unclear how MLS would end its relationship with Beckham if his group is unable to make the Overtown stadium happen. But it clearly doesn't want to. Absent an escape route, it seems Beckham will continue to get time and latitude.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters