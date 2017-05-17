La Liga's title race will go down to the final day of the season, but Real Madrid is in the driver's seat.

Los Blancos are in position to win their first title since 2012–and a record 33rd overall–following Wednesday's 4-1 win over Celta Vigo. The win vaulted Real over Barcelona to the top of the table by three points.

Barcelona had previously seized the upper hand by virtue of its dramatic triumph in the most recent edition of El Clasico, with Lionel Messi's last-gasp heroics securing the win and head-to-head tiebreaker for the Blaugrana. His side will need help to repeat as champion, though, with Real making good on its game in hand.

Here are the straightforward scenarios for how La Liga will be won:

REAL MADRID WINS THE TITLE

- If it beats Malaga.

- If it draws Malaga.

- If Barcelona draws or loses to Eibar.

BARCELONA WINS THE TITLE

- If it beats Eibar and Real Madrid loses to Malaga.

Both games take place at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday.