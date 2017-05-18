Planet Futbol

Watch: Harry Kane scores four at Leicester, takes Golden Boot lead

Chelsea wins 2016-17 Premier League title
Thursday May 18th, 2017

Tottenham doesn't have much to play for with the Premier League title belonging to Chelsea and Spurs secure in second place, but Harry Kane has some personal business to handle.

Entering Thursday's match at Leicester City trailing Everton's Romelu Lukaku by two goals for the Premier League's Golden Boot, Kane went out and scored four times against last season's champion in a 6-1 rout at King Power Stadium.

With 26 goals, Kane now leads Lukaku by two and Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez by three with a game to spare and is on course to win a second consecutive scoring title after last season's 25 goals edged Sergio Aguero and Jamie Vardy by a goal apiece. Lukaku and Alexis will go head-to-head on the final day of the season, with Arsenal vying for a Champions League place.

Thursday's result was never really in doubt for Spurs, who also benefited from two goals by Heung-min Son, which put the South Korean over the 20-goal barrier in all competitions. 

Kane was the star, though, opening the scoring in the 25th minute and following up with three in the second half (63', 88', 92').

With 83 points, Tottenham has surpassed Leicester's title-winning total of 81 from a year ago. Spurs close their season at Hull City, with Kane eyeing more goals to pad his lead and capture another individual honor.

