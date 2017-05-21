Planet Futbol

Watch: Mandzukic, Dybala goals put Juventus on course to clinch Serie A title

0:56 | Planet Futbol
Real Madrid vs. Juventus: A 50-50 matchup in the Champions League final
SI.com Staff
an hour ago

Juventus is nearly two-thirds of the way to clinching a treble, but it'll have to work for it to earn a sixth straight Scudetto.

After Napoli and Roma both won on Saturday to stay mathematically alive in the Serie A race, it's on Juventus to defeat relegation-threatened Crotone in Turin to put the final touches on the league title.

After defeating Lazio in the Coppa Italia final this past week, a league title would mean Juve could cement its treble status with a win in the Champions League final over Real Madrid on June 3.

Mario Manduzkic got Juventus started on the right foot with his left foot Sunday, scoring in the 13th minute off a bounding, early cross from the right to ward off any potential nerves or doubt.

Paulo Dybala doubled the lead just before halftime, making it 2-0 in the 39th minute by curling in a stunning free kick from 20 yards with his left foot.

Stay tuned here for more highlights of goals and key plays and a potential celebration on a big day for the Italian power.

