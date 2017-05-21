All 20 Premier League teams kick off the season finales simultaneously on Sunday (10 a.m. ET), but the focus is squarely on three powers.

With Chelsea having wrapped up the title, Tottenham secure in second and Hull City, Middlesbrough and Sunderland already accepting relegation, the league's Champions League places are all that's on the line on Sunday, and for one power, the day will end in disappointment.

Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal are vying for two places in Europe's showpiece competition, with City all but secure after taking care of business in a midweek win over West Brom.

Here are the scenarios for the three teams entering the day and their live standing in the table (live scores are updated through the day here):

MANCHESTER CITY (3rd; 78 points, plus-39 goal differential)

Season finale opponent: at Watford

CLINCHES THIRD: A win; A draw (as long as Liverpool doesn't win and make up the goal-differential edge).

CLINCHES FOURTH: A draw.

MISSES OUT: A loss PLUS Liverpool wins PLUS Arsenal wins and makes up goal differential.

Vincent Kompany got City the early cushion it was hoping for, heading home a fourth-minute tally to give City a 1-0 lead over Watford.

Sergio Aguero doubled the lead after being expertly set up by Kevin De Bruyne, giving City all the cushion it should need to hold on for a third-place finish. (Of course, it's not the most dramatic or impactful season-finale goal Aguero has ever scored...)

Aguero scored his second in the 36th minute on a sensational counterattack, with Sane serving it up to Aguero to make it 3-0 on the day.

ARSENAL (4th; 75 points, plus-33 goal differential)

Season finale opponent: vs. Everton

CLINCHES THIRD: A win PLUS Man City loss PLUS Liverpool draw or loss PLUS make up goal differential on City.

CLINCHES FOURTH: A win PLUS Liverpool loss or draw (regardless of Manchester City result); A draw PLUS Liverpool loss by two or more goals

MISSES OUT: A loss; Man City draw or win PLUS Liverpool win.

Arsenal came out firing in desperation at the Emirates and it paid off, with Hector Bellerin following up Danny Welbeck's whiff on a cut-back cross from Mesut Ozil to give the Gunners a 1-0 lead.

The Gunners' quest was made more difficult soon after, though, when Laurent Koscielny was sent off on a straight red card for a flying, two-footed lunge on Enner Valencia.

No matter, Arsenal managed to double its lead in the 27th minute through Alexis Sanchez, who tapped in for the Gunners' second and a vital 2-0 lead.

LIVERPOOL (5th; 74 points, plus-33 goal differential)

Season finale opponent: vs. Middlesbrough

CLINCHES THIRD: A win PLUS Manchester City loss; A win PLUS Manchester City draw

CLINCHES FOURTH: A win PLUS Manchester City win. A draw or loss PLUS Arsenal draw or loss.

MISSES OUT: A draw or loss PLUS Arsenal win and makes up goal differential.

Stay tuned here for real-time updates on how the three-team race for two places of prestige shakes out.