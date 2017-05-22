Planet Futbol

Antoine Griezmann says chances of Manchester United transfer are '6 out of 10'

Most players keep a safe distance from directly addressing transfer rumors, but Antoine Griezmann is not most players.

The Atletico Madrid forward admitted on French TV show Quotidien that the chances of him securing a move from the Spanish capital to Manchester United–as has been widely speculated all season–are six out of 10 before adding that his future will be determined in the next couple of weeks. Griezmann will surely have his eye on the Europa League final, which will determine whether Manchester United is competing in the Champions League next season, or if it is bound for another campaign in the second-tier competition.

Griezmann, who was third in the 2016 Ballon d'Or voting after a standout year for Atletico Madrid and France, signed an extension with Atletico Madrid through 2021 last summer. His release clause, according to multiple reports, could be as high as €130 million, requiring Man United to shell out for another French superstar after breaking the world transfer record to land Paul Pogba last summer.

The 26-year-old Griezmann helped lead Atletico Madrid to the Champions League semifinals and a third-place finish in Spain, scoring 26 goals in all competitions.

Atletico Madrid could have a replacement already lined up, with Lyon confirming that forward Alexandre Lacazette has agreed to terms with Atletico Madrid on a deal, and the clubs just need to find common ground for a transfer fee.

