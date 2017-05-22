The USA Under-20 national team opened its World Cup in dramatic fashion, twice coming from behind to draw Ecuador, with Luca De La Torre's 94th-minute equalizer securing an important point in South Korea.

The U.S. fell behind 2-0, but goals from 17-year-old Josh Sargent, fresh off helping the U-17s qualify for their World Cup in India later this year, pulled the U.S. even.

Tab Ramos's side was hit with another deficit when Bryan Cabezas put Ecuador ahead with his second goal, in the 64th minute, but that set the stage for De La Torre, with the Fulham product cleaning up a failed clearance with a first-time effort that brought the U.S. level.

The @ussoccer_ynt had a hard fought draw with Ecuador in Incheon this morning. Here's how it went down. pic.twitter.com/xAJLcLp1cE — The New Ultras (@NewUltrasMedia) May 22, 2017

The Americans will face Senegal next on Thursday, followed by closing group play against Saudi Arabia on May 28.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal midfielder Gedion Zelalem will be available for the Senegal match, after he exited in the 34th minute with an undisclosed injury. He was replaced by the Philadelphia Union's Derrick Jones.