Planet Futbol

USA U-20s come back twice, tie Ecuador at the death in World Cup opener

icon
SI.com Staff
39 minutes ago

The USA Under-20 national team opened its World Cup in dramatic fashion, twice coming from behind to draw Ecuador, with Luca De La Torre's 94th-minute equalizer securing an important point in South Korea.

The U.S. fell behind 2-0, but goals from 17-year-old Josh Sargent, fresh off helping the U-17s qualify for their World Cup in India later this year, pulled the U.S. even. 

Tab Ramos's side was hit with another deficit when Bryan Cabezas put Ecuador ahead with his second goal, in the 64th minute, but that set the stage for De La Torre, with the Fulham product cleaning up a failed clearance with a first-time effort that brought the U.S. level.

The Americans will face Senegal next on Thursday, followed by closing group play against Saudi Arabia on May 28.

Planet Futbol
Shaped by time at Porto, U.S. captain Palmer-Brown primed for second U-20 World Cup

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal midfielder Gedion Zelalem will be available for the Senegal match, after he exited in the 34th minute with an undisclosed injury. He was replaced by the Philadelphia Union's Derrick Jones.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters