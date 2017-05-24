Traditional powers square off on the Europa League final stage, where Manchester United and Ajax meet to determine the 2016-17 champion in Stockholm (2:45 p.m. ET, FS1).

Jose Mourinho brings his established cast to Friends Arena, where United will be playing with heavy hearts after the terrorist attack in Manchester on Monday night. Two of Mourinho's go-to options are unavailable, with center back Eric Bailly suspended after his red card in the semifinals, and Sweden native and former Ajax star Zlatan Ibrahimovic continuing his recovery from torn knee ligaments, which could him sidelined until 2018.

Ajax, meanwhile, boasts a trove of young, homegrown talent that is looking to replicate European feats of generations past after a second-place finish in the Dutch Eredivisie this season.

The teams have met twice before on the European stage, in the 1976 UEFA Cup first round and the 2012 Europa League round of 32, with Manchester United prevailing both times in the two-legged affairs.

To the winner of Wednesday's one-off goes an automatic place in next season's Champions League group stage.

Here are the lineups for today's match:

Europa League final team sheet. #MUFC facing an Ajax side with an average age of 22 years 282 days - youngest ever in a major European final pic.twitter.com/YuloOKRU65 — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) May 24, 2017

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays throughout this match.