Liga MX's final is chock full of storylines.

Storied Chivas Guadalajara is back playing for the title, and it's going up against a powerful club whose recent successes continue to pile up. Winners of the last two Apertura titles, Tigres UANL has been on an absolute tear during the Liguilla, rolling through the opening two rounds on a 10-1 aggregate and looking every bit the part of a champion.

The same can't be said for Chivas, which has eked through the quarterfinals and semifinals via tiebreaker, by virtue of having a better regular-season campaign than both Atlas and Toluca. In fact, Chivas has just one win in its last nine league matches and fell to Tigres 3-0 in their lone Clausura meeting. All that matters is reaching the final stage, though, which the club most certainly has done.

Tigres will host the opening leg of the final Thursday night before the series shifts to Estadio Omnilife on Sunday, where the champion will be crowned.

Here's a closer look at the star-studded matchup:

CHIVAS PLAYS FOR HISTORY

​Chivas has had to sit back and watch as bitter rival Club America seized control of the most domestic league titles in Mexico. Without an Apertura or Clausura title since 2006, America has become Mexico's most successful club, winning its 12th title with the 2014 Apertura, while claiming the last two CONCACAF Champions League titles as well. Trailing America by one domestic title, Chivas–who were ousted by America in the Apertura Liguilla–can pull even and make true statement that it has returned to greatness.

10. Soweto Derby: Orlando Pirates vs. Kaizer Chiefs Shiraaz Mohamed/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images 9. Cascadia Cup: Seattle Sounders vs. Portland Timbers Ted S. Warren/AP 8. Fla-Flu: Flamengo vs. Fluminense Buda Mendes/Getty Images 7. North London Derby: Arsenal vs. Tottenham Clive Rose/Getty Images 6. North-West Derby: Manchester United vs. Liverpool 5. Clasico Nacional: Chivas de Guadalajara vs. Club America Hector Vivas/LatinContent/Getty Images 4. Derby della Capitale: Roma vs. Lazio Gabriel Bouys/AFP/Getty Images 3. Superclasico: Boca Juniors vs. River Plate Gabriel Rossi/LatinContent/Getty Images 2. Old Firm: Celtic vs. Rangers Adrian Dennis/AFP/Getty Images 1. El Clasico: Barcelona vs. Real Madrid Alex Caparros/Getty Images Top 10 club rivalries in world soccer 1 10 Close expandIcon 1 10 Close

THE DOUBLE, PART 1

Chivas won the Copa MX title in penalties last month, ousting Morelia in the final to lift the trophy. A Clausura title would give the club a domestic double, no small feat.

THE DOUBLE, PART 2

Tigres won the Apertura, beating America in penalties and preventing the club from winning a 13th title. Leon was the last club to successfully pull off the Apertura-Clausura double, doing so in 2013-14, and Tigres can reach rarified air by doing the same.

STARPOWER APLENTY

Tigres UANL features French striker Andre-Pierre Gignac, whose eight goals were one shy of the league lead during the Clausura. He added four more in the quarterfinal rout of Monterry. None of them came from the penalty spot. Jesus Duenas, Javier Aquino and Jurgen Damm help add to perhaps the most explosive attack in the league.

Chivas had a more balanced scoring approach, with Alan Pulido's five goals leading the club in the regular campaign, followed by Rodolfo Pizarro's four.

ROAD TO THE FINAL

Tigres

Quarterfinals: Beat Monterrey (6-1 on aggregate)

Semifinals: Beat Tijuana (4-0 on aggregate)

Chivas

​Quarterfinals: Beat Atlas on tiebreaker (1-1 aggregate draw)

Semifinals: Beat Tolcua on tiebreaker (2-2 aggregate draw)