Planet Futbol

USMNT's Geoff Cameron signs Stoke City extension through 2020

icon
SI.com Staff
16 minutes ago

U.S. men's national team defender Geoff Cameron has made a home for himself in the Premier League at Stoke City, and he'll continue on there for at least a few more years.

Cameron inked a contract extension that will keep him at the club through 2020, Stoke announced on Friday. Cameron still had a year to go on his previous contract, but the new deal removes any uncertainty heading into the summer, during which Cameron will presumably be trying to help the USA qualify for the 2018 World Cup while also preparing for his sixth season in England. 

Planet Futbol
The advice, book and club move that put DeAndre Yedlin's career back on track

A versatile piece along the back line and in the midfielder, the 31-year-old Cameron made 19 Premier League appearances (18 starts) for Stoke this season while battling injuries, but he's been a regular for the Potters ever since joining from the Houston Dynamo in 2012.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters