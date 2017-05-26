U.S. men's national team defender Geoff Cameron has made a home for himself in the Premier League at Stoke City, and he'll continue on there for at least a few more years.

Cameron inked a contract extension that will keep him at the club through 2020, Stoke announced on Friday. Cameron still had a year to go on his previous contract, but the new deal removes any uncertainty heading into the summer, during which Cameron will presumably be trying to help the USA qualify for the 2018 World Cup while also preparing for his sixth season in England.

A versatile piece along the back line and in the midfielder, the 31-year-old Cameron made 19 Premier League appearances (18 starts) for Stoke this season while battling injuries, but he's been a regular for the Potters ever since joining from the Houston Dynamo in 2012.