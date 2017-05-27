Arsenal took an early lead amid controversy in the 2017 FA Cup final on Saturday, as Alexis Sanchez scored in the fifth minute to put the Gunners up 1–0 on their London rivals (and Premier League champions) Chelsea.

Sanchez's goal was immediately called off, with the referee's assistant signaling for offside on Aaron Ramsey and Chelsea players calling for a handball on Sanchez as he won the ball at the beginning of the play.

However, after conferring with his assistant, referee Anthony Taylor elected to allow the goal to give Arsenal a surprising early lead in the cup final.

A win for Arsenal would be a consolation for the club after a disappointing season in which it finished outside the top four of the Premier League and missed out on the Champions League as a result (though the club did qualify for the Europa League). A Chelsea win would secure a domestic double for Antonio Conte's team in the Italian's first season in charge as manager.