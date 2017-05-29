Huddersfield Town won promotion to the Premier league with a 4–3 victory on penalties over Reading in the Championships playoff final at Wembley Stadium on Monday.

The game finished 0–0 before going into a shootout. Christopher Schindler hit the game-winning goal in penalties that gave the Terriers a 4–3 win.

Watch the goal below:

For noen scener!



Schindler listet ballen forbi Ali Al-Habsi i Reading-målet og sikret Huddersfield Premier League-spill! pic.twitter.com/o70hZfgBUP — Eurosport Norge (@EurosportNorge) May 29, 2017

Hudderfield hasn't played in England's highest soccer tier since 1972.

It is estimated that the Huddersfield Town earned $218 million from the victory in possible revenue and television deals with the upgrade.

Sir Patrick Stewart was among the fans in attendance and celebrated after the tense shootout.

#HTAFC - our most important game in over 100 years. COME ON TOWN. pic.twitter.com/yKi35KCcHS — Patrick Stewart (@SirPatStew) May 29, 2017

They had Professor X beside them , thats why they've won!#PatrickStewart #PlayOffFinal pic.twitter.com/hTWUJ462wY — 3 Z Z A N (@AzzanRiyami) May 29, 2017

Hudderfield edged out Sheffield on Wednesday with a nail-biting penalty shootout.