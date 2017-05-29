Planet Futbol

Huddersfield Town wins promotion to Premier League, Patrick Stewart celebrates

Chris Chavez
41 minutes ago

Huddersfield Town won promotion to the Premier league with a 4–3 victory on penalties over Reading in the Championships playoff final at Wembley Stadium on Monday.

The game finished 0–0 before going into a shootout. Christopher Schindler hit the game-winning goal in penalties that gave the Terriers a 4–3 win.

Watch the goal below:

Hudderfield hasn't played in England's highest soccer tier since 1972.

It is estimated that the Huddersfield Town earned $218 million from the victory in possible revenue and television deals with the upgrade.

Sir Patrick Stewart was among the fans in attendance and celebrated after the tense shootout.

Hudderfield edged out Sheffield on Wednesday with a nail-biting penalty shootout.

