Mexico may have lost to Croatia Saturday night in Los Angeles, but the day was a memorable one for El Tri forward Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez nonetheless.

Chicharito set Mexico's all-time goal record, scoring a consolation goal in the 87th minute of a 2-1 loss at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum to snap a tie with Jared Borgetti and stand alone atop his country's scoring charts with a 47th international tally.

The 28-year-old Chicharito headed home an Andres Guardado free kick from close range to set the new national standard, slicing Mexico's deficit in half after two goals in quick succession in the first half staked Croatia to a lead over Juan Carlos Osorio's side.

Chicharito and Mexico turn their attention to one more World Cup qualifying tune-up, with a match against Ireland on June 1 in New Jersey on the docket prior to a pair of qualifiers against Honduras and the United States on June 8 and 11, respectively. Later in June, Mexico heads to Russia for the FIFA Confederations Cup, where it will play Portugal, New Zealand and Russia in group play.

What the club-level future holds for Chicharito remains to be seen. He's been linked to a range of moves from Bayer Leverkusen, with everywhere from MLS expansion team LAFC to former club Manchester United to Ligue 1 outfits Lyon and Marseille. Wherever he goes, he'll go as his country's leading scorer.