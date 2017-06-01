Planet Futbol

Allegri's evolution of Juventus pays off with chance for Champions League glory

0:56 | Planet Futbol
Real Madrid vs. Juventus: A 50-50 matchup in the Champions League final

Quickly

  • Once doubted, Massimiliano Allegri's laid-back demeanor and tactical flexibility have helped Juventus reload for another run at a Champions League title.
Jonathan Wilson
31 minutes ago

It’s difficult to imagine now, but when Massimiliano Allegri was appointed manager of Juventus three years ago, he was pelted with eggs by fans amid widespread discontent. On Sunday, as Juventus wrapped up a sixth straight Serie A title he basked in the adulation of fans as the Ultras begged him to beat Real Madrid on Saturday and bring home a first Champions League trophy in 21 years. 

The form of that early skepticism may have been unpleasant, but the reasoning behind it was sound enough–there were doubts. It wasn’t just that Allegri had come straight from a four-year stint at AC Milan, one of Juve’s great rivals, it was that nobody was quite sure if he was any good. Nobody questions Allegri’s quality now. It’s not just that he has matched his predecessor Antonio Conte’s feat of winning three successive scudetti, it’s that he has made Juve a much more flexible side, which has been reflected in its progress in European competition. 

Planet Futbol
Tale of the Tape: Real Madrid vs. Juventus in the Champions League final

A creative midfielder in his playing days, Allegri helped Pescara to promotion to Serie A in 1992, and although it was relegated a year later, he impressed sufficiently to earn a move to Cagliari. His on-field career, though, was largely itinerant, and he never came close to winning international recognition. He worked his way up as a manager as well, leading Sassuolo to promotion to Serie B and impressing with Cagliari before being appointed by Milan in 2010. He won the league in his first season, but, with the club undergoing a period of financial retrenchment, he was unable to build on that success and he was sacked in January 2013. 

The fear at Juve was that his early success at Milan had essentially been built on the foundations left by Carlo Ancelotti and that he was more comfortable with younger players and journeymen than with genuine stars. Although it was clearly the correct policy in hindsight, Allegri did little to allay those fears in his first season, retaining the back three that Conte had employed so successfully and essentially allowing the train to run along the same tracks. 

But where a fourth successive scudetto felt like more of the same, there was reason for encouragement in Europe. Conte had never led Juventus beyond the quarterfinal of the Champions League (he has still, remarkably, never won a knockout competition as a manager). Allegri seemed more prepared to adapt to the opposition. He did not, as Conte had, insist on the high-tempo, high-pressing approach for every game, and he reached the final, where Juventus was beaten by Barcelona. 

Antonio Conte celebrates a goal for Juventus against Rangers in the Champions League in 1995.
Antonio Conte, Chelsea
Antonio Conte celebrates a goal for Juventus against Rangers in the Champions League in 1995.
Mark Thompson/Allsport/Getty Images
AC Milan's Carlo Ancelotti, right, goes head-to-head with Napoli's Diego Maradona when both played in Italy in October 1990.
Carlo Ancelotti, Bayern Munich
AC Milan's Carlo Ancelotti, right, goes head-to-head with Napoli's Diego Maradona when both played in Italy in October 1990.
Simon Bruty/Allsport/Getty Images
Argentina's Diego Simeone shakes hands with England's David Beckham after their match at the 2002 World Cup, four years after Beckham was sent off for kicking out at Simeone.
Diego Simeone, Atletico Madrid
Argentina's Diego Simeone shakes hands with England's David Beckham after their match at the 2002 World Cup, four years after Beckham was sent off for kicking out at Simeone.
Odd Andersen/AFP/Getty Images
Diego Simeone celebrates scoring a goal for Lazio against Vicenza in a Serie A match in April 2001.
Diego Simeone, Atletico Madrid
Diego Simeone celebrates scoring a goal for Lazio against Vicenza in a Serie A match in April 2001.
Grazia Neri/Allsport/Getty Images
Jurgen Klinsmann celebrates after scoring Germany's lone goal in a 1-0 win over Bolivia in a 1994 World Cup match in Chicago.
Jurgen Klinsmann, U.S. men's national team
Jurgen Klinsmann celebrates after scoring Germany's lone goal in a 1-0 win over Bolivia in a 1994 World Cup match in Chicago.
Kazuhiro Nogi/AFP/Getty Images
Jurgen Klinsmann celebrates after scoring the first Stuttgart goal in the 1989 UEFA Cup final second leg against Napoli in May 1989.
Jurgen Klinsmann, U.S. men's national team
Jurgen Klinsmann celebrates after scoring the first Stuttgart goal in the 1989 UEFA Cup final second leg against Napoli in May 1989.
Simon Bruty/Allsport/Getty Images
Jurgen Klopp, right, makes a play on the ball while playing for Mainz against St. Pauli in 1999.
Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool
Jurgen Klopp, right, makes a play on the ball while playing for Mainz against St. Pauli in 1999.
Elisenda Roig/Bongarts/Getty Images
Luis Enrique scores for Barcelona against Arsenal in the group stage of the Champions League in October 1999 at Wembley Stadium.
Luis Enrique, Barcelona
Luis Enrique scores for Barcelona against Arsenal in the group stage of the Champions League in October 1999 at Wembley Stadium.
Shaun Botterill/Allsport/Getty Images
Argentina's Mauricio Pochettino takes down Engand's Ashley Cole in the group stage of the 2002 World Cup in Japan.
Mauricio Pochettino, Tottenham
Argentina's Mauricio Pochettino takes down Engand's Ashley Cole in the group stage of the 2002 World Cup in Japan.
Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
Joachim Low, playing for Karlsruher against Werder Bremen in a November 1984 Bundesliga match.
Joachim Low, Germany
Joachim Low, playing for Karlsruher against Werder Bremen in a November 1984 Bundesliga match.
Bongarts/Getty Images
While starring at Arsenal, Patrick Vieira goes head-to-head with a young Cristiano Ronaldo in the Gunners' win over Manchester United in the 2005 FA Cup final.
Patrick Vieira, New York City FC
While starring at Arsenal, Patrick Vieira goes head-to-head with a young Cristiano Ronaldo in the Gunners' win over Manchester United in the 2005 FA Cup final.
Adrian Dennis/AFP/Getty Images
Pep Guardiola mans the midfield for Barcelona in a February 2001 match against Athletic Bilbao.
Pep Guardiola, Manchester City
Pep Guardiola mans the midfield for Barcelona in a February 2001 match against Athletic Bilbao.
Firo Photo/Allsport/Getty Images
Pep Guardiola stands side-by-side with Zinedine Zidane in a Euro 2000 quarterfinal between Spain and France.
Pep Guardiola, Manchester City; Zinedine Zidane, Real Madrid
Pep Guardiola stands side-by-side with Zinedine Zidane in a Euro 2000 quarterfinal between Spain and France.
Graham Chadwick/Allsport/Getty Images
Zinedine Zidane escapes away from Michael Ballack in Real Madrid's 2002 Champions League final triumph over Bayer Leverkusen, in which Zidane scored the winning goal.
Zinedine Zidane, Real Madrid
Zinedine Zidane escapes away from Michael Ballack in Real Madrid's 2002 Champions League final triumph over Bayer Leverkusen, in which Zidane scored the winning goal.
Damien Meyer/AFP/Getty Images
Zinedine Zidane led the European All-Stars, while Brazil's Ronaldo led the World All-Stars in a star-studded match in France prior to the 1998 World Cup draw.
Zinedine Zidane, Real Madrid
Zinedine Zidane led the European All-Stars, while Brazil's Ronaldo led the World All-Stars in a star-studded match in France prior to the 1998 World Cup draw.
Ruediger Fessel/Getty Images
Didier Deschamps lifts the Champions League trophy with Marseille after captaining the squad to a triumph over AC Milan in 1993.
Didier Deschamps, France
Didier Deschamps lifts the Champions League trophy with Marseille after captaining the squad to a triumph over AC Milan in 1993.
Georges Gobet/AFP/Getty Images
Ronald Koeman, front, celebrates after scoring the winning goal in the 1992 European Cup final for Barcelona against Sampdoria at Wembley Stadium.
Ronald Koeman, Everton
Ronald Koeman, front, celebrates after scoring the winning goal in the 1992 European Cup final for Barcelona against Sampdoria at Wembley Stadium.
Mark Leech/Getty Images
AC Milan's Andriy Shevchenko, right, is mobbed by Clarence Seedorf and Kaka after a goal against city rival Inter Milan at the San Siro in 2004.
Andriy Shevchenko, Ukraine
AC Milan's Andriy Shevchenko, right, is mobbed by Clarence Seedorf and Kaka after a goal against city rival Inter Milan at the San Siro in 2004.
Soccer Managers: When they were players
1 18
Close
expandIcon
1 18
Close

As time has gone by, the evolution has become clearer. In part, it’s a matter of personality. Allegri simply lacks the intensity of Conte.

“I'm very laid back, it's my strength,” he told Gazzetta dello Sport. “I always remind the players that they should maintain a healthy carefree attitude, because thinking too much is bad for you.” 

It’s likely that only three or four–depending on the defensive shape–of the Juve side that starts in Cardiff will have started the 2015 final in Berlin. From that side, Allegri has lost Paul Pogba, Arturo Vidal, Andrea Pirlo, Carlos Tevez and Alvaro Morata and yet Juve has probably improved since then. Five players who started in the win over Crotone that sealed the league title had just joined the club last summer. 

Allegri had intended to take time off after leaving Milan, spending the six months between his dismissal and the offer of the Juventus job traveling to observe other clubs, particularly in England. Where Conte, although adaptable in terms of shape, has a clear idea of the style in which he wants his sides to play, Allegri is more pragmatic.

“We need to start from a presupposition,” he said in an interview with The Guardian in 2015. “Namely that there is no ‘better’ football and no ‘worse’ kind of football, just different styles and cultures that belong to each country.” 

Planet Futbol
Arsenal's core issues remain after Wenger signs new two-year extension

At the start of the season, Juve wasn't quite flowing. The new signings seemed not quite to have fit in, and pundits were asking if Gonzalo Higuain and Miralem Pjanic had been signed because Juve had a plan for them, or because buying them weakened Napoli and Roma. Juve was still winning games–it has a huge financial advantage over every other side in Serie A–but it wasn’t convincing. After a defeat at Fiorentina in January, Allegri shifted to a 4-2-3-1, with Mario Mandzukic in an unexpected marauding role on the left. 

His flexibility had an instant impact. Juve promptly won 10 in a row and began to look like not merely like a difficult side but potential European champions. As at Milan, Allegri has inherited solid foundations (although this time there was no Leonardo interval to disrupt things).

This time, with more financial backing, his evolutionary approach looks to be paying off. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters