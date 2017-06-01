Planet Futbol

Lyon wins Women's Champions League final vs. PSG on goalkeeper penalty kicks

SI.com Staff
Thursday June 1st, 2017

Lyon has won UEFA's Women's Champions League for a fourth time after outlasting French foe PSG 7-6 in a riveting penalty kick shootout decided by the goalkeepers following a scoreless draw in Cardiff, Wales.

Moments after watching PSG goalkeeper Katarzyna Kiedrzynek pull her opportunity wide (on the club's eighth kick), Lyon's Sarah Bouhaddi confidently delivered the decisive kick, sparking a club celebration and securing the trophy.

Lyon adds the Champions League trophy to its triumphs in the French domestic league and cup, finishing off its treble in dramatic fashion.

U.S. forward Alex Morgan tried to give it a go for Lyon, earning the start while coming back from a hamstring injury, but she was forced out 23 minutes in and was forced to watch the remainder of the match from the bench. She ends her time with Lyon as a champion, though, after scoring five goals in eight league games. She'll return to the Orlando Pride in NWSL, where she'll team with Brazil icon Marta.

