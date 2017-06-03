These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports

Real Madrid and Juventus face off in Cardiff, Wales on Saturday in the final of the UEFA Champions League.

European soccer’s biggest prize is on the line as the Spanish and Italian champions look to cap off their seasons with another trophy. Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala will lead their respective forward lines. Legendary Juve keeper Gianluigi Buffon has a chance to win the first Champions League title of his storied career.

Real Madrid has won the Champions League two of the last three seasons, beating Atletico Madrid in the final in 2014 and 2016. Juventus made the final in 2015 but lost to Barcelona.

Find out how to watch Saturday's game below.

How to watch

When: Saturday, June 3, 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: FOX, FOX Deportes

Live stream: Watch online with Fubo TV.