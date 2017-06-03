Planet Futbol

Live: Real Madrid, Juventus vie for Champions League title in Cardiff

1:06 | Planet Futbol
Could Cristiano Ronaldo solidify his legacy in Champions League final?
SI.com Staff
an hour ago

Real Madrid and Juventus are vying for European supremacy in Wales, as they square off in the Champions League final under the closed roof at Cardiff's Principality Stadium (2:45 p.m., FOX).

Real Madrid is hoping to become the first team to repeat as European champion since AC Milan accomplished the feat in 1989-1990, and if it does so, it'll add to its title record, which stands at 11. For Cristiano Ronaldo, a triumph would be his fourth on the European stage (three with Real), which would bring him level with individual rival Lionel Messi.

Standing in the way, though, is a Juventus team that rolled through the knockout stage, eliminating the powerful likes of Barcelona and Monaco along the way. Behind a stout defense, legendary goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon (who is seeking his first Champions League title) and a balanced attack that features Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain, Max Allegri's Italian champions have proven themselves worthy of the title stage and can become the first Juve team to win since 1996. In the teams' last meeting on this stage, Real Madrid won 1-0 in 1998–when current Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane suited up for the Bianconeri.

Champions League final stars Dani Alves, Marcelo embody modern, evolved fullback

Here are lineups for both sides:

Stay tuned here for updates and highlights of goals and key plays throughout this title bout.

