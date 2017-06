Real Madrid vs. Juventus: A 50-50 matchup in the Champions League final

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo scored a second goal in Saturday's UEFA Champions League final against Juventus and recorded the 600th goal of his career for the club and country.

Watch Ronaldo's goals below:

WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo does the honors (again) in a #UCLfinal for Real Madrid (via @FoxSoccer) https://t.co/v0Kl69m1q1 — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) June 3, 2017

#Modric llegó a lo que parecía imposible y @Cristiano hizo lo que mejor sabe hacer: un gol cuando le necesitan. #ChampionsEnFD pic.twitter.com/680Erz8G3h — FOX Deportes (@FOXDeportes) June 3, 2017

Here's a breakdown of Ronaldo's goals:

Club Goals Games Played Real Madrid 406 394 Manchester United 118 292 Sporting 5 31 Portugal 71 138

That's right, Ronaldo has more goals than games played at the moment for Real Madrid.