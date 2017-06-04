The U.S. Under-20 men's national team is a round away from its best showing at a World Cup in 30 years, and it can achieve that feat Sunday with a quarterfinal win over Venezuela (2 a.m. ET, FS2).

Hours after the two nations' senior teams played to a friendly draw, their youth sides meet in South Korea with a place in the final four–where the U.S. hasn't been since 1989–on the line. The U.S. was ruthless in its 6-0 triumph over New Zealand in the round of 16, but it meets a Venezuela side that hasn't conceded in the tournament yet and rolled to a 3-0-0 record in a group featuring Mexico and Germany before edging Japan 1-0 in extra time in the first knockout round.

The USA welcomes center back Cameron Carter-Vickers and midfielder Derrick Jones back from suspension, giving manager Tab Ramos more lineup flexibility for the vital match.

Venezuela threatened from the opening minute, forcing Jonathan Klinsmann into a sensational, full-extension save that pushed a bullet header off a free kick just wide of the post.

Klinsmann made another impressive diving save in the 13th minute, denying Adalberto Peñaranda's rip from distance as Venezuela maintained the early pressure.

Video Assistant Referee, being used at the U-20 World Cup, came to the USA's aid in the 21st minute, when it appeared Venezuela leading scorer Sergio Cordova had hit for the opener. Replay showed a pair of Venezuela players involved with the sequence were offside prior to a deflected shot attempt coming off a U.S. defender and falling to Cordova before his negated strike.

Venezuela continued to pressure in the second half and was inches from the go-ahead goal when a header from Ronaldo Chacon off a corner kick beat Klinsmann but clanged off the crossbar and came out.

Cordova then was denied twice in quick succession just after the hour mark–once by Klinsmann, once by the crossbar. The Venezuela star was played through and tried to pass it by the goalkeeper, only to have him stuff the effort. Off a cross from Ronaldo Lucena soon after, Cordova powered a header off the bar.

On Venezuela's next push, Cordova missed the mark in trying to tuck a shot from the right inside the far post–Venezuela's 15th attempt to the USA's one.

Here's who started for both sides:

Stay tuned here for updates and highlights of goals and key plays throughout the match.

The winner will go on to face the winner of Portugal vs. Uruguay in the semifinals.