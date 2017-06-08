MLS and Mexico’s Liga MX are nearing an announcement of new competitive games against each other, multiple sources tell SI.com and Fox Sports TV.

One new annual tournament would involve potentially four teams from each league in a competition that would be like the Superliga tournament that took place between the two leagues a decade ago.

Another new annual game that’s set to be announced is a showdown between the MLS Cup champion and a Liga MX champion. Sources say there’s a small chance these games could start later this year, but it’s much more likely that they’ll begin in 2018.

The original Superliga was created in 2007 and lasted until 2010, with Mexican teams winning the eight-team competition three of the four times.