Members of the Saudi Arabia soccer team failed to line up for a moment of silence to honor the terror victims of the London Bridge and Manchester attacks.

Eight people were killed last week when men drove a vehicle into pedestrians and then attacked people who were on and near the bridge. Previously, a bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester killed 22 people.

Saudi Arabia was preparing to play Australia in a World Cup qualifier in Adelaide, Australia, and before the game the Australians were linked up arm in arm during the moment of silence, while some Saudi Arabians continued to warm up before the match.

The crowd started to boo those who did not observe the moment of silence.

🇦🇺 vs 🇸🇦 were meant to hold a minute's silence for Manchester/London victims.



I'll just show an image of what happened. pic.twitter.com/WRhaiYEhHE — LuisMiguelEchegaray (@lmechegaray) June 8, 2017

Australia went on to win the match 3–2.