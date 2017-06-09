Planet Futbol

Watch: Mexico coasts by Honduras, extends lead atop CONCACAF Hex

icon
SI.com Staff
32 minutes ago

Mexico appears ready for its World Cup qualifying showdown vs. the United States.

El Tri rolled to a 3-0 qualifying win over Honduras on Thursday night, riding goals from Oswaldo Alanis, Hirving Lozano and Raul Jimenez to stay unbeaten halfway through the CONCACAF Hexagonal. With 13 points, Mexico has already passed the 11 total it secured in its unnerving 2014 World Cup qualifying campaign and appears comfortably on its way to Russia 2018.

Honduras hardly threatened at Estadio Azteca, where fans saw Mexico take the lead off a corner kick in the 34th minute off Alanis's header from Jonathan Dos Santos's service.

Mexico received some breathing room in the 63rd minute through Lozano, who got in behind the defense and finished calmly after taking a touch to round the keeper following Hector Herrera's assist.

It quickly became 3-0, when Carlos Vela slid a short pass to Raul Jimenez, who chipped the goalkeeper from close range to secure the three points.

Mexico achieved the result without the likes of Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez, who, along with Hector Moreno, Javier Aquino and Marco Fabian, was rested by manager Juan Carlos Osorio.

Mexico hosts the USA at Azteca Sunday night in their second and final meeting of the round. Mexico won in Columbus for the first time, beating the USA 2-1 in November, and the Americans will be looking to return serve in Mexico City after securing a 2-0 win over Trinidad & Tobago on Thursday.

Planet Futbol
Dos Santos, Vela return for El Tri, make Mexico's Confederations Cup roster

Costa Rica and Panama played to a 0-0 draw, leaving Mexico atop the Hex with its 13 points, followed by Costa Rica (8), USA (7), Panama (6), Honduras (4) and Trinidad & Tobago (3). The top three teams qualify for the 2018 World Cup automatically, while the fourth-place team is entered into an intercontinental playoff for a final berth in Russia.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters