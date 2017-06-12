There are certain perks to being Cristiano Ronaldo. When you've just won Euro 2016, La Liga and the UEFA Champions League within a year, apparently you get your own shoes.

It's not what you think. Lots of athletes have their own branded shoes, as does Ronaldo. But for the upcoming Confederations Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo will rock a special pair of shoes—the CR7 Mercurial Campeões—that are just for him. You can't buy them, because they're not for sale.

Courtesy: Nike

Courtesy: Nike

As I said, there are perks to being Cristiano Ronaldo. But you already knew that.