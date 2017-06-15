Planet Futbol

Orlando City striker Cyle Larin arrested for DUI

Alexander Abnos
an hour ago

Cyle Larin was arrested and charged with DUI after avoiding a head-on collision in Orlando early on Thursday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to the police report, Larin was observed driving the wrong way on a four-lane, two-way road at around 2:30 a.m., at which time the observing officer turned on his sirens. Larin then stopped his white Cadillac in the lane he was driving in, while in front of both cars an oncoming Mercedes was forced to stop in order to avoid hitting Larin's car head-on. 

According to the report, Larin told police during the traffic stop that "he was not familiar with the area and was not from around here." He exhibited slurred speech, bloodshot eyes, and an "obvious" odor of alcoholic beverage on his person. When asked how many alcoholic beverages he had consumed, Larin first denied that he had any at all. Asked again later, Larin replied that he had two-to-three vodka Red Bulls. 

Planet Futbol
The MLS XI, Week 14: Center backs dominate, Real Salt Lake capitulates

Larin later blew a .179 and .182 on consecutive breathalyzer tests. The legal limit for DUI in Florida is .08. He was transferred to the Orange County Jail on $500 bond. 

With the arrest, Larin joins an ignominious list of MLS players arrested for DUI in recent years, including the Portland Timbers' Jake Gleeson and Liam Ridgewell last fall, and Philadelphia Union striker C.J. Sapong in 2015. 

Larin, 22, has been a star striker for Orlando City since the club drafted him with the first overall pick of the 2015 MLS SuperDraft. The Canadian has scored 39 goals in 68 league appearances with the Lions, including eight in 15 games this season. Larin was not named to the Orlando City squad as it lost 3–1 to Miami FC in the U.S. Open Cup on Wednesday night, before he was arrested. 

Orlando City has yet to issue a statement on the arrest.

 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters