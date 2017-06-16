These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money

Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly seeking to leave the Spanish squad amid allegations that he defrauded the Spanish authorities in paying his taxes.

According to the Portuguese daily A Bola, Ronaldo is outraged by his recent treatment and has expressed his desire to leave the team.

The newspaper also said that Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain or AS Monaco are waiting in the wings to possibly sign Ronaldo and would "lose their heads for the best player in the world."

Marca then reported that officials from Real Madrid are "in the process of trying to calm him down" so he will stay with Madrid.

Prosecutors in Spain filed a lawsuit against Ronaldo this week, accusing the four-time Ballon d'Or-winner of defrauding Spanish authorities of nearly $16.5 million in unpaid taxes over a three–year period.

Ronaldo, 32, has spent eight years with Real Madrid and earlier this month led the team to their second straight Champions League title. He signed a new deal in November, keeping him with Madrid until 2021.