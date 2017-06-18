How much of an impact does winning the Confederations Cup have?

Portugal and Mexico met for a Confederations Cup match on Sunday in Kazan.

The match is likely to decide the group winner. The Confederations Cup is considered a warm up for next summer's World Cup.

The first goal of the after noon came from Portugal's Quaresma with the assist by Ronaldo in the 34th minute.

Moments later, Javier Hernandez tied the game with his fourth Confederations Cup goal.

Chicharito with the response for El Tri! His 4th career #ConfedCup goal ties it up. @Powerade #PORMEX https://t.co/BDlFrkj4tV — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 18, 2017

The teams went into halftime tied 1–1.

Mexico has won five of its last six matches. Portugal has won six of its last seven games.