Mexico required a last-gasp header from Hector Moreno to salvage a point vs. Portugal in its Confederations Cup opener, but El Tri will be expected to take all three points in Wednesday's second Group A game against New Zealand (2 p.m. ET, FS1).

The two sides clash in Sochi, with New Zealand knowing another loss will send it home and Mexico looking to creep closer to qualifying for the knockout stage. Mexico showed great resiliency in battling back from two deficits against Portugal and will look for a sixth straight win against New Zealand in the all-time meetings between the two. The most recent match was a 2-1 Mexico triumph in an October 2016 friendly, with Giovani Dos Santos and Marco Fabian scoring the goals. El Tri also won the intercontinental playoff between the two sides for a berth in the 2014 World Cup.

