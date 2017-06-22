Planet Futbol

Watch: Alexis Sanchez sets Chile goal record with early strike vs. Germany

How much of an impact does winning the Confederations Cup have?
When the Confederations Cup groups were settled, Germany and Chile being put in the same group appeared to make for the most tantalizing matchup in the competition, and the two powers and Group B favorites will meet in Kazan, Russia, hoping to match the hype.

The two-time reigning Copa America champion Chileans outlasted Cameroon 2-0 in a hard-fought, VAR-influenced opener. Reigning World Cup champion Germany, meanwhile, edged Australia 3-2 in a game that it controlled but some sloppy moments in the back–especially in goal–allowed for the Aussies to make it interesting.

Germany has brought a second-choice squad to the Confederations Cup, but with Jogi Low looking for more first-choice options heading into next summer's World Cup defense, plenty will be out to prove a point against Alexis Sanchez, Arturo Vidal & Co. in what should be a riveting match.

Alexis got the action started early, scoring in the sixth minute after high pressure forced Germany into a turnover. Vidal found Sanchez with the splitting ball, and he finished near-post for the goal, which set a new Chilean national record (38).

Germany nearly answered immediately, but Julian Draxler's long-range blast whizzed over the bar.

Eduardo Vargas almost doubled Chile's lead in the 20th minute, blasting a right-footed laser off the crossbar after a quick turn and touch.

Here are the lineups for the game:

After Cameroon's draw vs. Australia, the winner of Thursday's clash will clinch a place in the Confederations Cup semifinals. The loser, meanwhile, will still be favored to go through, but will need a result in Sunday's group finales. A draw would keep things finely poised and open.

Stay tuned here for updates and highlights of goals and key players throughout the match.

